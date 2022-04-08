Norman officials considered Thursday making the city of festivals even more festival-friendly with pandemic recovery funds for long-standing events.
City council members met Thursday to discuss a program that would waive fees for special events as an effort to help festivals recover from cancellations and limited capacity during COVID-19.
With a surplus in the budget for the remainder of the fiscal year due to strong sales tax revenue, council members and city staff discussed using a portion of those extra funds to assist organizers of Norman fixtures like the Medieval Fair and Norman Music Fest in their recovery process.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he anticipates the council will further discuss the proposed program at a study session at a later date.
Budget surplus funds roll back at the end of each fiscal year in June. In order to allocate the surplus to a program running beyond June, funds would need to be set up in a separate account, Ward 4 Lee Hall said.
Holman said the NMF board asked for a waiver of $4,212.25 this year, and if that’s the largest request, he suggested putting $50,000 into an account set aside to help festivals affected by the pandemic.
City clerk Brenda Hall said many costs are involved to put on special events, some of which organizers aren’t charged for, such as additional staff time for police and fire departments. Events that take place on the streets of Norman have different fees than ones at parks.
“Medieval Fair has a pretty big bill every year because there’s quite a bit of damage to the park after they leave every year from vendors coming in and out and big trailers and all of that, so the [cost for organizers] varies by event,” Hall said.
Fees can be legally waived through council action, as the code prohibits the issue of permits without organizers first covering the costs for barricades and other fees. Permitting for events is $25.
Holman said the city could help festivals get back on their feet if they allocated a small portion of surplus funds to fee removal, which would theoretically be a low cost.
Holman said they could develop a one-time program for 2022 and retroactively reimburse events like the Medieval Fair that already took place or extend it into future years.
Hall said Norman Music Festival pays a larger lists of fees due to the number of streets impacted and the frequency of shifts during the downtown festival. She mentioned a number of 5K races and festivals that take place on the streets get parade permits requiring traffic control and onsite police presence.
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler favored the idea but said she would like to see some data behind how it would specifically help event budgets.
Councilmember Matt Peacock piggybacked off Schueler’s comments, acknowledging a difference in impact and fees between larger festivals like the music festival and a race route.
Holman said he didn’t consider game days on Campus Corner for a program of this kind.
“I know there was limited capacity in 2020, but it was still pretty busy on campus corner that year, and it was very busy this past fall, so I was really thinking about the festivals that had to close down for the last couple years and are just trying to get going again,” Holman said.
Peacock said $5,000 is a large sum for a board like the music festival, which operates on volunteers and provides a free festival. He said waiving fees and covering costs would help expedite recovery from past cancellations.
Hall supports the good faith gesture but said drafting criteria would not be easy with many details and comparisons to consider, such as what qualifies as a festival.
“I think we’d have to have a lot more information to address what that could look like,” Lee said. “I’m most interested in focusing on how we might be able to have a recovery type effort and then how to make it equitable.”
Councilmember Brandi Studley entertained the idea of a multi-year program and said it will take time for some of the city’s events to build back up to a pre-pandemic level, but that they bring value that people have missed during their absence or limited format.
“We saw what the medieval fair did last weekend, and I couldn’t even get anywhere near it because it was so packed,” Studley said.