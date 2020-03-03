Council revisits tree ordinance ahead of court hearing 

City council will revisit its tree ordinance ahead of a court hearing regarding the South Berry Road canopy, a row of trees which supporters say add value to their property values and quality of life.
More than a dozen residents in that neighborhood have requested the trees, which are growing into the power lines, be removed.
After Oklahoma Electric Cooperative declared the trees would be removed Feb. 14, residents banded together and received an injunction from Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin to stop it. During the injunction hearing, an attorney for OEC told the judge the trees had been declared diseased by three arborists and five others were dangerous. A hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. March 26 to determine if OEC can take down the trees.
The city tree board met Monday to discuss the city's existing ordinance language. The city council has requested a discussion on the tree protection measure during the 4 p.m. March 12 council oversight committee meeting.
The council has requested that the ordinance be reviewed for possible changes.
While the board had few recommendations Monday, it was clear those changes would be focused on citizen safety.
City Forester Tim Vermillion is considering adding a risk level assessment in the ordinance to identify hazardous trees. The ordinance requires any diseased or dangerous trees to be removed.
"What level of danger? When you do a tree risk assessment, there's different levels of danger," he said. "OK, so likelihood of failure and impact."
A diseased or dead tree which could fall into the street where cars or pedestrians pass by would receive a high risk rating. The same tree in a field with no human contact would receive a lower score.
Vermillion may consider using a TARQ form which is from the International Society of Aboriculture as an industry standards test for hazardous trees.
Mindy Ragan Wood366-3544mwood@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.