Countdown begins for homeless; housing insecure 

The countdown to locate Norman's homeless and those who are at risk of losing shelter began early Thursday morning.
From bridges and back alleys to parks and rivers, volunteers searched for those in need throughout Cleveland County as part of the Point In Time (PIT) survey. The review assesses the number of people who are sheltered or homeless as part of a data requirement for all communities who receive federal funds for HUD programs.
Dozens of volunteers were ready for a challenge as they gathered at the Norman Public Library before being dispatched to their assigned areas. Their job was to determine how many people are in shelters and those who are living on the streets. Three shifts commenced beginning at 6:45 a.m., noon and at 5:40 p.m. with each shift expected to take three to four hours to complete.
“I'm helping because I was homeless,” volunteer Noel Dominguez said. “I was drug addicted and I really needed this kind of help in my life when I was getting better. I'm doing this to give back.”
Norman's Homeless Program Coordinator Michelle Evans said the survey is part of the Continuum of Care which is held annually.
The survey takes months to plan and volunteers are trained before going into the field.
“Data collected during the PIT count is critical to effective planning and performance management toward the goal of ending homelessness for each community and for the nation as a whole. Counting those who are unsheltered ensures that many of the people with the highest needs are taken into account in community planning,” Evans said. “This data will also serve us well for the upcoming Census by providing a snapshot of the population in our community.”
An identification expo was ongoing on the library's third floor and Norman Regional was offering free flu vaccines. The expo gave those in need the opportunity to apply for identification documents so they can qualify for subsidized housing, find jobs or apply for social services.
Two men who have been staying in the warming shelter were waiting in a line outside the expo along with at least a dozen people. The temporary shelter opened in December and is housed in the former central public library.
They talked about their experiences on the street, but did not want to give their names. Both said their next step was public housing, they hoped.
“There's some that don't care if we're here, don't care what happens to us,” one of them said. “But I tell people one day you could be a paycheck away from being here.”
Another man said he had been homeless off and on since 2015 when his wife died of liver cancer.
“I sat there and held my wife's hand when she had her last breath,” he said. “And then I got hit by a drunk driver. It just went downhill from there.”
There may have been new faces at the warming shelter after a homeless encampment had been cleared out of Sutton Wilderness two weeks ago by city work crews.
“We have remained pretty steady with our numbers at the shelter,” Evans said. “There have been some individuals who have left that area that do come in to shelter. Others who left there, have moved on to various locations in Norman, and some yet, have left the area."
Norman's homeless prevention program is designed to solve the cause of homelessness and remove barriers so people can obtain permanent shelter.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.