County courthouse suspends jury term; access to building restricted

NORMAN — Cleveland County judges postponed criminal and civil trials scheduled for April while also limiting public access to ongoing legal procedures due to concerns from the COVID-19 virus.
The county's district and special judges spent time this past weekend developing orders that address specific concerns and needs for a variety of hearings and judicial issues. All of the new rules are effective immediately.
"I think we have balanced the public safety issue with the need to access the judicial system," District Judge Thad Balkman said. "We feel like we have a duty to protect the court patrons such as the DA, the public defenders and private attorneys as well as the people involved in the cases. What we do impacts the sheriff's office, Department of Corrections, DHS as well as other state and local entities."
Balkman, who serves as chief judge for Judicial District 21, said the complete list of rules can be found at www.oscn.net. In addition, the Cleveland County Bar Association will disseminate the rules to all practicing attorneys in the area.
Cleveland County judges developed a three-tier approach to the plan to protect people from the virus. First, they are reducing in-person proceedings when possible and limiting the number of people present in the courthouse.
Secondly, judges are restricting the proceedings to people who are required to be there such as attorneys and the defendants. Third, the judges decided to limit all court proceedings to those that may be conducted remotely.
The new courthouse rules do not apply in several situations, including misdemeanor or felony arraignments; preliminary hearings; emergency custody, visitation, guardianship or mental health applications; applications for emergency protective order; DHS emergency matters related to child protection; proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable people; public health emergencies; small claims issues with statutory time limits or other exceptions approved by the chief judge.
Although most court proceedings are open to the public, the assigned judge will be authorized to determine the manner in which in-person proceedings are conducted because of the virus emergency, the new rules show.
In addition, all in-person court proceedings will be limited to attorneys, defendants and plaintiffs, victims, security officers and other necessary persons as determined by the judges. People accompanying litigants who do not fall within those categories will be asked to remain outside the courthouse building.
The rules also show that no criminal defendant housed at the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center will be brought to the courthouse unless specifically ordered by one of the judges.
District Attorney Greg Mashburn provided judges with some input into the proposed rules this past weekend.
"I think they are responsible procedures for us going forward," he said. "Our cases should be fine, but we'll be ready next time."
One of the cases is a high-profile death penalty trial against Joseph Alliniece who is accused of stomping an acquaintance to death and ripping her ears from her head. His first-degree murder trial was set to begin April 13. That trial, among others, will have to be rescheduled later this year.
"There are so many things at play," Mashburn said. "We'll have to get with the defense and judge and see where are calendars are taking us."
Mashburn also was mindful that jurors might be anxious about coming to the courthouse in April.
"It's about peace of mind," he said. "You have to examine the extra stress level they would have being in a crowded room with strangers."
The DA said his staff would continue to work normal shifts until the dockets slow down which could prompt him to implement a rotating schedule, especially for employees who have school-age children. Oklahoma's public schools will be closed through April 6.
"As long as the cases are getting covered and the charges are being filed, we'll be fine," he said.
Some of the district attorney's employees may start working weekends because of the virus concerns and school closings, he said.
County reaction
Although there have been no confirmed cases at the county buildings, the steps taken by county officials are in response to the emergency declarations already made at national and state levels.
"We will continue to monitor the situation, and take additional steps as necessary for public safety," Commissioner Harold Haralson said. "We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our employees, state court employees and our citizens conducting business here.
Commissioners and other elected county officials decided Monday to limit public access to the courthouse through the west entrance only. In addition, meetings not subject to the Open Meetings Act will be limited to 10 people or less, and all events at the county fairgrounds have been cancelled until further notice.
County officials also will increase public access to sanitizer stations, limit work-related travel and will encourage residents to conduct county business online, by mail or telephone whenever possible.
Also, all sheriff's sales are postponed and jail visitation will be conducted by remote access only. All of these steps are effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.
