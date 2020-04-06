County election board taking distancing measures for filing 

NORMAN — As the candidate filing period opens this week for multiple elected positions in Cleveland County, the local election board is taking social distancing precautions to keep the filing process safe.
While the Cleveland County Election Board's building is closed to voters and the general public right now, the building will be partially open to candidates this week during the filing period, election board assistant secretary Kathy Singer said Monday. The county filing period runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Candidates can file for any of a number of full-term positions this week, including Cleveland County court clerk, county clerk, county sheriff and District 2 county commissioner.
County assessor, county treasurer and Districts 1 and 3 commissioners also are open for filing this week, but candidates would be filing unexpired terms, not full terms.
The positions will appear on the June 30 primary election ballot. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Cleveland County Election Board has postponed a number of local races that were originally slated for April 7 -- including the Norman Ward 6 city council seat runoff race between Elizabeth Foreman and Bill Scanlon and the Norman Board of Education Office No. 5 race between Linda Sexton and Ian Moore -- until June 30.
While the county election board will take candidate filings by mail or through a designated agent for candidates that do not want to come to the building, Singer said the board must receive all filings by 5 p.m. Friday.
If candidates wish to file in person, Singer said the election board building will be partially open to one candidate at a time. A candidate can come just inside the building's door to file.
While Singer said she expects that candidates will be cautious and will not show up at the door in large numbers, she noted that candidates can exit the building via a ramp that will allow them to avoid interaction with anyone who may be waiting behind them to enter the building.
The Cleveland County Election Board only processes filings for county offices. To file for state and legislative offices, candidates must go through the Oklahoma State Election Board, which is accepting filings via mail, delivery service or a drive-thru system at the state Capitol.
Instructions and materials for filing for a Cleveland County office are available at the Cleveland County Election Board's site, bit.ly/39OBSZh. Instructions for filing for state office are available at the Oklahoma State Election Board's site, bit.ly/2Xg3Rym.
Emma Keith
