A jail compliance audit ordered by Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson five months ago is paying dividends.
The audit was conducted to quality for certification under the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). The work, conducted by Civil Rights Training and Consultants LLC, was the first of its kind in Cleveland County.
"Sheriff Todd Gibson's attitude toward PREA, his commitment to a fulltime PREA Coordinator, and his participation in narrating one of the facility's PREA videos that loops during intake, has created a culture of PREA compliance at Cleveland County Detention Center," auditor Kenneth McNair wrote in the findings.
Audit findings further indicate that the Cleveland County Detention Center met all 45 of the requirements, and the facility is now PREA certified.
Gibson said earning the certification was a priority as part of his commitment to transparency in government and efforts to meet the highest standards in all areas of modern corrections and law enforcement.
"I worked with our staff to ensure that policies were in place to protect inmates and staff from sexual harassment and assault, but we wanted to take it to another level," Gibson said. "We asked for the audit as an additional layer of accountability and transparency to the people we serve and included the cost of the audit in our budget."
While prisons are required to have PREA certification, it is optional for county jails.
"We're proud to be among the few Oklahoma jails that have this certification," Gibson said. "I commend Chief Deputy Jacob Wheeler, jail leadership and staff -- especially PREA Coordinator Gary Bazemore -- for their exemplary work in helping us achieve this goal."
The current jail population ranges around 325-350 people. Jail occupants are counted several times daily and most jail intakes result in stays averaging 4-5 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.