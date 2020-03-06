Countywide stakeholders meet to discuss coronavirus  

One day before Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Tulsa County, Cleveland County officials met to discuss local plans for containing the disease.
Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy just returned from Washington, D.C. where he moderated a panel comprised of agency directors from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on issues dealing with counties. Stacy said the emphasis quickly turned to the Novel Corona Virus.
“They are taking this seriously,” Stacy said. “This is obviously a national issue and the number one topic that counties across the nation are dealing with.”
Stacy is the chairman of the Cleveland County Board of Health and asked that a countywide meeting be held to discuss the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. As a result, leaders from Cleveland County, Moore and Norman joined stakeholders from health and emergency services Thursday to discuss Cleveland County’s coronavirus response strategy. The meeting was hosted by the Cleveland County Board of Health and included experts from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The meeting was attended by officials.
“We want to be leaders in our response in Cleveland County,” Stacy said. “This is why we got these stakeholders together.”
Stakeholders said they will focus first on containment to keep the disease from spreading.
“When we’re talking about how we respond as communities, we try to stem the tide of transmission.” said State Epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed.
Plans for “stemming the tide” comes from a containment strategy that includes voluntary and mandatory quarantine.
Self-imposed quarantine, or voluntary restriction of movement, is being asked of travelers arriving in the United States from countries with travel advisories including Italy, Japan and South Korea. Those travelers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and if they are symptom free, they are asked to stay home for 14 days — the maximum incubation period for the disease.
“People don’t want to make other people sick,” said OSDH Nurse Manager Raelina Tucker. “We try to make contact with them and talk about self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Tucker is the deputy incident commander monitoring travelers. People arriving from China or Iran are very closely monitored.
“We’ve had restrictions on incoming travelers from China and more recently from Iran,” Burnsed said.
Tucker said Oklahoma is monitoring three travelers from affected countries. Currently, there are no restrictions on travelers within the U.S.
Stacy said Congress has promised resources. During his time in D.C. Stacy said President Donald Trump made an appearance at the National Association of Counties (NACo) conference where the FEMA panel was hosted. Nearly 2,000 county officials had gathered to address their biggest concerns.
Coronavirus was at the top of the list as an emerging national concern. Stacy is the chairman of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Committee charged with addressing issues like the coronavirus.
“President Trump initially requested $2 billion to deal with the coronavirus and Congress appropriated over $8 billion,” Stacy said.
Mandatory quarantine will be applied to anyone meeting the criteria of symptoms and possible exposure pending test results, Burnsed said.
If an active case is identified, the ill individual and anyone who had contact with that person and exposed to the disease will also be mandatorily quarantined.
“If you’re not ill but you’re potentially exposed, you’re quarantined for 14 days,” Burnsed said.
For those who test positive for the disease, they will be tested twice once symptoms subside. If both those tests are negative for COVID-19, they will then be released from quarantine.
“We’re dealing with something that is a novel pathogen,” Burnsed said.
He said that makes people more susceptible, but standard disinfection used to prevent the flu is effective against COVID-19.
“One of the recommendations in the home environment is routine disinfection,” Burnsed said.
That includes handwashing, hand sanitizers and household disinfectants.
Persons of all ages have been affected but older adults more severely affected, he said. Most people with the coronavirus — 80% — will have only mild symptoms but about 15% of those infected will require hospitalization.
“The individuals at greater risk are older adults and persons with underlying conditions,” Burnsed said. “There have been some healthy, active younger adults who developed complications and died, but it’s generally older adults.”
Very young children don’t seem as vulnerable to the disease, he said, but anyone with underlying conditions affecting the lungs or the immune system need to take extra care not to become infected.
Tests for COVID-19 are now available in Oklahoma.
“I think our testing capacity is going to scale up in the coming weeks,” Burnsed said.
As of now, health officials are relying on clinical symptoms and exposure history to determine who should be tested. Notices have been posted at local doctors’ offices and treatment facilities such as urgent care and emergency rooms telling people to disclose if they have traveled to any of the affected countries.
Meanwhile, local agencies are prepared for a response. The University of Oklahoma, local schools and other agencies have been working with the health department to prepare their strategies. An outbreak in a school, for example, could result in the school closing for a time.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has worked with health provider Turnkey Medical to establish prevention and response plans for the Cleveland County jail.
“Many of our standard protocols already encompass this,” said Chief Deputy Jacob Wheeler.
As a major play in countywide healthcare, the Norman Regional Health System has a plan in place for any patients who need to be quarantined in a hospital setting.
“The playbook is not different than with other diseases,” Burnsed said. “We’ve done this with measles and with other coronaviruses. We’ve done this with EBOLA. The strategy is the same.”
Norman Regional Safety Director Shane Cohea said the Health System is ready to serve the community.
“We over prepare,” Cohea said.
Norman Regional Health System was one of the first to be designated as an assessment facility for the EBOLA virus. Those strategies are still in place and have been tweaked for a COVID-19 response.
Cohea said, if possible, they will keep any hospitalized patients on a single campus. For people who are well enough to quarantine at home, Teledoc is available as an additional resource.
“We know we’re not going to stop all cases,” Burnsed said. “The goal is to minimize the impact.”
Stacy told concerned community leaders they are in good hands with local healthcare and emergency management agencies.
“Let the people who are boots on the ground do their job,” he said. “These guys know how to handle these situations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.