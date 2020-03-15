Couple self-quarantining after Italy trip

Before Italy announced a nationwide lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19 on March 9, a Norman couple who was staying there escaped just in time.
Ellen Wisdom and Robert Griswold arrived in Italy in mid-January after Griswold, a history professor at the University of Oklahoma, was asked to teach an eight-week spring class in Arezzo for OU students studying abroad. The plan was to stay through March 17, which marked the beginning of spring break for college students.
Since Wisdom and Griswold had been in Italy several times in previous years, they had a general idea for their personal itinerary.
As of last Friday, there have been 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy, according to CNN. However, when Wisdom and Griswold arrived in Italy in January, they had every reason to believe their Italy trip would complete as scheduled.
"When we arrived, everything was normal. No cases had been reported," Wisdom said. "It wasn't until mid-February that we knew a crisis was coming."
When Griswold wasn't teaching, the couple travelled throughout Arezzo, Tuscany, Milan and other cities on sight-seeing trips. The first case of COVID-19 in Italy wasn't confirmed until the end of January, according to the Center for Disease Control, but the country was not yet concerned about the virus spreading rapidly. However, the number of confirmed cases began increasing in February, and by mid-February there had been thousands of confirmed cases.
That's when Wisdom and Griswold became concerned.
Friends of Wisdom and Griswold were scheduled to land in Rome on Feb. 24 and spend a few weeks with them before they were scheduled to return to the U.S. in March. Wisdom took a train to meet them in Rome.
"I wasn't concerned about being on the train," Wisdom said. "We knew there was some concern and we knew we were supposed to wash our hands and cough in our elbows, but we didn't know how rapidly the virus would spread. We went to the Coliseum but we didn't get into the middle of everything. We went about our activities but we knew to stay away from people."
However, on March 1 the OU students and staff in Italy were informed that the program was being shut down and the students were told to return home. Wisdom and Griswold had planned to stay in Italy with their friends and fly out on the March 17, but with the continuing news of growing cases in Italy, the couple decided to cut their trip short and departed on March 7.
"I was reading the Italian public health website and we were seeing the numbers rise, and we knew it wasn't safe for us to stay any longer. We knew it would be easy for everything to spread because everyone rides the train in Italy," Wisdom said. "I knew the longer we stayed, the greater the risk."
The couple hired a driver to take them to the Rome airport, and they found that several procedures had already been put into place. Before boarding, they were asked to fill out questionnaires regarding their names, contact information, travel history and if they were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
As they boarded, their body temperatures were taken with an infrared scanner.
They arrived in Atlanta and found a completely different experience, however. There were no apparent procedures in place to screen the travelers from Italy and other European countries, and they were allowed to leave the airport after a standard check from Passport Control and Customs.
"The way the airport in Rome dealt with this was amazing. Once we got to Atlanta, there were no procedures or cautions," Wisdom said. "They could've sectioned us off, they could've had some information to give us on what to do. They gave us nothing. It would've been easy for us to be exposed, because we were in Italy and travelled back with people who were in Italy.
"The people here are aware there's a problem, but the federal government isn't doing what they need to do because coming through customs is their responsibility. We need more help at the federal level."
Once the couple returned home to Norman on March 7, they immediately began to self-quarantine themselves in their home. They have had friends volunteer to bring them basic supplies while the two-week process continues.
Wisdom said she and her husband feel lucky, considering the circumstances. They were able to return home before the lockdown began in Italy, and as of now they are not experiencing symptoms. All they have to do is survive the next few days under self-quarantine.
"My husband has cabin fever but I don't," Wisdom said with a laugh. "I have a lot of projects to keep myself busy. We've had an army of friends that have volunteered to do things for us. We feel lucky."
Jesse Crittenden366-3540Follow me @jcritt31jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.