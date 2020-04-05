Churches continue to face major adjustments due to COVID-19 and quarantine orders.
As Easter approaches, that means shifting one of the busiest Christian holidays of the year from large-scale services to online outreach.
"I miss my church," Immanuel Baptist Church Pastor Ken Huddleston said, adding that sermons have been broadcast at 11 a.m. on Sundays via Facebook Live.
He said the originally planned Easter activities have been canceled, including a Maundy Thursday service and communion, a Tenebrae service, an egg hunt and a choir musical.
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church Pastor Linda Harker said she is modifying Easter services by pre-recording parts of the service, then having them edited into one service; it will include images and recordings of choirs and bells from previous Easter services.
Bulletins are sent out on Fridays, with words embedded in the recordings so people can follow along, and words to hymns are shown on screen so people can sing along at home.
Harker said she is preparing to pre-record services through the middle of May, in case the quarantine is extended past April. Sunday School and group classes also are posted online.
"History teaches us that when times get bad, many return to the church for a source of hope and strength. The church will be there; it will just look a bit differently for a while," Harker said.
Life.Church Norman Pastor Brian Bruss said Life.Church Norman is meeting online via its digital extension, Life.Church Online, which is accessible around the world.
He said there are 90 digital services throughout the week on several platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitch and Church Online Platform, accessible via live.life.church. Easter services will begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit life.church/easter.
Additionally, Bruss said the church has added a midweek worship service on Facebook Live, YouTube Live and Instagram TV, as well as LifeKids Online, which offers age-appropriate messages, worship, discussion time and more. Students in grades 6-12 can engage in the Switch ministry on Instagram and YouTube.
First Baptist Church Norman Pastor Dr. Wade Smith said the church hosts several activities yearly leading up to Easter, including a Lenten Lunch Series. Only two services were hosted before the series was canceled.
The church also had to cancel a Palm Sunday Easter concert, a Good Friday service and an Eggstravaganza for children and families.
"Being together on Easter Sunday is the highlight of the year for us," he said. "We will certainly miss out on being together."
Smith emphasized that the church is the people, not a building. To reach people at home, services were moved online at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays via fbcnorman.org, Facebook and YouTube. Sunday School groups and prayer groups also meet via social media apps.
Easter Sunday's digital service will include celebration of the Lord's Supper, with church members partaking of the bread and cup at their own homes. If residents are in need of the supplies, Smith said he can try to provide those supplies for them.
"We're trying to do some different things like that to reach out to our folks and encourage them and help them focus on Easter, even though we can't be together. The church buildings may be empty, but the spirit of Christ and the joy of Easter will continue in our homes in the lives of our folks over this next week," Smith said.
Harker, Smith and Huddleston said church being canceled for Easter is unprecedented.
"This is the first Easter in my life that I can't celebrate at church," Huddleston said. "There's nothing to compare this to."
"To be honest, this feels really strange, and yet it is an opportunity for us to proclaim the good news that Jesus lives; new life is possible," Harker said.
Although COVID-19 has created a lot cancellations, Smith said it also has made churches use technology to their advantage.
"We have been talking and planning to develop an online worship presence for a while now, and this has given us the opportunity to really push ahead and be present online," he said, adding that someone from Vietnam watched a recent service. "God's always working good out of bad circumstances and situations, and this is certainly one of the good things that God's worked out is to allow us to ... serve people that are beyond just Norman."
Harker said this experience has required church staff to quickly and creatively adapt to sharing ministry in a new way.
"It's been a huge learning curve, but we realize that now is the time for the church to step up and boldly share our message of hope and new life," she said.
All of the pastors offered support to those who are struggling with fear and anxiety.
"We know there are a lot of people struggling," Bruss said, adding that the church offers resources at life.church/spreadhope and life.church/updates. "But we're still seeing God move in incredible ways. We trust that He's our provider, our comforter, our healer and our strength. We can have peace and hope despite what's going on around us because we know God is still in control."
He also said anyone wanting to connect with the pastoral team can visit the church's Facebook or Instagram pages.
Harker and Smith said fear is a normal response during these times, but they shouldn't let fear paralyze them.
"We can receive it as a gift, reminding us to be mindful, cautious and to follow the guidelines that have been put in place for our safety," she said.
Citing 1 John in the Bible, Smith said a counterpart to fear is love.
"The Lord will not forsake us or fail us, he is with us, he's faithful, he's trustworthy, he's not going to leave us or forsake us. We can find strength and courage in that. That strength and courage allows us to act out of love and not out of fear," he said.
"I'm concerned about what's happening in our society, culture and economy, but I'm not scared. The way I live is by trusting God, and that hasn't changed. He's still in charge and he's still good," Huddleston said.
During these rough times, churches also are offering resources to help residents who are in quarantine.
Bruss encouraged church members to look for ways to serve their community and help their neighbors. He also said the church is helping Food and Shelter on site, as well as financially with a $6,000 grant coming next week.
Harker said McFarlin's food pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday, and a mobile pantry will continue to make rounds. Utilities assistance is offered every Thursday morning, which is available by calling 321-3484.
Huddleston said some Immanuel church members have volunteered to run errands or get groceries for those who are quarantined, and he has received many calls from people who just want to talk.
He said those calls have easily doubled, at least.
Smith said First Baptist offers a similar errand service with Porch Pals and also leaves porch bags for families with children, including such items as ingredients for resurrection cookies. First Baptist also offers emergency food bags and a clothes closet for those in need.
Each pastor offered advice for others during these tough times.
Harker told residents to draw near to God and to each other and to read from scripture daily.
Smith said members can still experience church by engaging with one another online.
"It's a critical time to look for new and creative ways to love each and serve each and help each other out," he said.
Huddleston said residents should stay close to God and ask God to give scientists and medical professionals wisdom in researching vaccines and treatment for COVID-19 and for God to protect them.
"If we want to live in peace instead of worry, the way to do that is to stay close to God, develop our relationship with Him," he said.
All of the pastors said they anticipated the day when they could gather again as a congregation.
"That is going to be a great, great Sunday. That will be a celebration," Huddleston said.
Smith said church members have a longing to be together again, but he will continue to honor and respect parameters that are set by officials.
"We look forward with great excitement and anticipation when we can get get back together and celebrate and worship the Lord," he said.
