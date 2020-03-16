Moore man charged with rape of teen
A Moore man charged with rape met the 15-year-old victim on a social media app and then lured her to a storage unit where he paid for sex three times, a court filing shows.
Prosecutors charged Kendall Wayne Bailey Jr., 38, with second-degree rape Monday in Cleveland County District Court.
The charge alleges Bailey had sex with the girl although he believed she was 18 at the time, according to a police affidavit. The girl met Bailey on the web site "sugardaddys," and later moved their online conversations to the social media app "Kik."
The victim told police Bailey took her to an RV parked at a storage facility, according to the affidavit.
Police became involved after the victim reported the sexual encounters. At that point, undercover officers posed as the teen during their social media conversations. Investigators made arrangements to meet Bailey, who went by the online name of "Kyle," at Platt College, located across the street from Moore High School. The meeting was supposed to take place during the victim's lunch hour.
Bailey admitted to paying the victim for sex on two occasions, the affidavit shows. The victim and Bailey were unable to provide police with online conversations from their Kik accounts.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Bailey's arrest.
Domestic strangulation
abuse charges filed
A Lexington man was charged Monday with domestic assault and battery by strangulation in the beating of his girlfriend.
Prosecutors allege Korley Scott Anderson, 41, also was charged with domestic abuse in another instance of striking his girlfriend at her apartment.
A police affidavit shows Anderson dragged the victim from her bed while she was sleeping, threw her against the wall, kicked her in the back and face and then continued dragging her into the yard.
The woman told investigators Anderson choked her until she almost passed out, the affidavit shows. Police noted they observed injuries to the woman's eyes, bruising across her nose, a cut to her arm and bruising on her shoulder and neck area.
The victim declined to make a written statement at that time because she feared reprisals from the assailant, police wrote in the affidavit. The victim was released from the hospital the same night and was taken to her apartment by police.
Within hours, police were back at the apartment where they heard screaming inside the victim's apartment. Anderson was arrested as he tried to flee from the apartment.
Anderson told police during his trip to the county jail that he had not abused the victim. Officers described the defendant as "verbally aggressive" and kicked the police cage several times, the affidavit shows.
Anderson was taken to the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center where he remains in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Anderson has previous convictions in Oklahoma for domestic abuse, uttering a forged instrument and burglary.
— Tim Farley
