Sexual assault reported at OU
A woman attending an event at the University of Oklahoma reported she was raped March 6 near the Memorial Union, according to a report from OU police.
The attack occurred when the victim became separated from her group. The suspect was described as a white male, early to mid-20s, skinny with dark greasy hair and wearing a green beanie hat.
The sexual assault was reported March 8, OU police said. Police are continuing their investigation.
Norman man charged with domestic assault
A man who threatened several family members was charged Monday with two counts of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon in Cleveland County District Court.
The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m., March 7 at 200 Vicksburg Ave. when the defendant, identified as William Rosado Suarez, threatened to killed his family with a kitchen knife.
Suarez went to the residence, banged on the door and was allowed inside, according to a Norman police affidavit. Once inside, Suarez told family members if his wife didn't return home he would harm them. At that point, he went to the kitchen, picked up a knife and began pointing it at two victims in an aggressive manner, the affidavit states.
All of the family members ran outside and called 911, police reported. Suarez was booked into the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center where he remains in lieu of a $40,000 bond.
Domestic abuse, kidnapping charges filed
A man who reportedly beat his girlfriend was charged with Monday with kidnapping and domestic assault and battery in Cleveland County District Court.
Prosecutors allege Michael Tyroe Miles, 41, of Norman, slapped the victim, kicked her in the groin and prevented her from leaving the apartment. The alleged encounter occurred March 8 at 1822 E. Lindsey St.
Miles and the victim were embroiled in an argument before the alleged beating started, according to a Norman police affidavit. As the victim was trying to leave, Miles blocked her path and placed his hand around her throat. The victim told police Miles threw her to the ground and struck her across the face with a machete sleeve.
Officers who responded to the call reported they saw several injuries to the victim. The victim had a dime-sized red mark underneath her right eye, a swollen upper lip, red marks across the victim's throat, a small scratch that was bleeding on the right side of the victim's neck and large bruising area under the chin, police wrote in the affidavit.
Miles has prior convictions for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, grand larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, burglary, robbery with a firearm and feloniously pointing a firearm, court records show.
Miles was jailed at the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center where he remains in lieu of a $170,000 bond.
- Tim Farley
