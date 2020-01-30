Rape, lewd acts
charges filed
Felony charges were filed Thursday against a Newalla man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.
Prosecutors have charged Spencer Christian Uhl, 51, with rape by instrumentation and committing lewd acts to a child. The alleged crimes reportedly occurred Jan. 20 at a Newalla residence.
The victim told police Uhl sexually assaulted her in two different ways, according to an Oklahoma City police affidavit. Uhl also admitted to his wife that he assaulted the teenager, the affidavit shows.
Heroin discovered
in suspect's buttocks
Drug charges were filed Thursday against a man who tried to conceal heroin in his buttocks as he was being booked into the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center.
Prosecutors filed possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a county jail against Reginald Troy Watson, 34, of Lawton. He was also charged with two drug-related misdemeanors.
Moore police responded to a call about a man who was falling asleep while in a restaurant drive-through lane. Police saw a glass pipe that is commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, according to a police affidavit.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a clear glass container with a black tar substance. The defendant told police the substance was heroin which he used.
While being booked and a cavity search of the defendant, jail personnel discovered an undisclosed amount of heroin in Watson's buttock crack, the affidavit shows.
Watson has a prior criminal convictions for trafficking controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm by a felon. Watson was convicted of the trafficking charge in Kentucky, and was convicted of the firearm possession charge in North Carolina.
— Tim Farley
