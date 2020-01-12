Critics doubt the end is near for TIF 

Critics of the 13-year old tax increment finance district at University North Park have had enough of city funds benefitting developers.
According to state law, a TIF district cannot exceed 25 years, but the Norman City Council wanted out before that deadline when it encountered a budget shortfall this fiscal year, which started July 1, 2019. In order to recover from its projected $3 million shortfall, the council renegotiated its obligations to end its sales tax collection contributions to the district retroactively by June 30, 2019.
The amended project agreement as approved by the city council on Nov. 26 states $29 million in tax increment funds have been spent on TIF projects. An additional $16.9 million has been collected and held in reserve for remaining projects as approved in the new agreement.
The to-do list includes traffic and roadway improvements ($5 million), outstanding costs for Legacy Park ($250,000), Recreation Facilities ($5.1 million), Town Center ($5 million), economic development ($1.4 million), and other miscellaneous costs ($125,000).
The city will spend less than the originally promised $54.7 million in allocations by $8 million if no further changes to the agreement are approved.
While a majority of the city council voted on Nov. 26 for what may or may not prove to be the best deal in the eyes of its critics, lingering concerns remain that TIF allocations will continue.
Stephen Ellis, who filed a petition to rescind the amended project agreement between the city and UNP developers, took exception to a claus which removes financial penalties for remaining projects not completed on time, he told the Transcript last week.
“Any penalties for failure to construct a Town Center or Lifestyle Center by a specific deadline will be waived, including any penalties set forth in the Master Agreement or other development agreements,” the Nov. 26 amended project agreement states.
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton said the removal of so-called clawbacks were designed to give the city “more control over the development” and allow developers to adapt to shifts in consumer trends.
When the TIF was created in 2006, Knighton said the shopping trend was outlet malls.
Financial analysts across the nation sounded the alarm as the 2008 recession dealt a blow to consumer spending. The TIF agreement was amended in 2008. Less than five years later, brick and mortar stores rolled with another punch: online shopping. Large-scale retail developers in the U.S. started to notice.
Knighton pointed out an empty store benefits neither tax payer nor developer.
“So the question, the larger question, based on what we know in 2019 should we continue to hold them [developers] to the same expectation that we had in 2006?” Knighton asked. “Some people would say yes; some people would say no.”
However, the removal of penalties still means the city potentially loses those funds and additional language in the same clause gives developers the chance to vie for more incentivized spending from the city coffers. While developers can ask for more money, their request will be subject to council approval.
“If the proposed retail or entertainment development does not meet all of the these [development guideline] criteria, but incentives are still requested, then such requests will be approved only upon execution of a satisfactory development agreement by the Authority. The deadline to request Town Center [project] funds is June 30, 2026,” the amended agreement reads.
“If the council doesn't agree to it there's no basis for them to get more money,” Knighton said.
Legal challenge
Supporters of Better Deal 4 Norman wonder why the city feared legal consequences if it ended the TIF without funding a remaining $17 million in projects. Under threat of a lawsuit, the city council entered negotiations to minimize the scope of the agreement and reduce allocations.
Ellis told the Transcript he was denied any proof of a basis for litigation. He said their requests for proof were denied because City Attorney Kathryn Walker held a meeting with attorneys for the developers but she did not take away any documentation to prove a threat of litigation. His subsequent request for emails between Walker and council members was denied. Ellis said Walker claimed it was due to “work product” which does not fall under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
Knighton said during the process of investigating its own exit strategies, the legal department encountered two possible strikes against the city.
One is the argument that approaches breach of contract, when two parties enter an agreement but one backs out to the detriment of the other.
“There are contract theories of liability,” Knighton said. “One is, 'I make a promise to you. You rely on that promise to your detriment. When it comes time for me to perform, I'm not doing it.' Part of what we've talked about is there were different development agreements under that [TIF] operating agreement as time went along and in some of those agreements, the developers made concessions or gave up some value in terms of donating land or selling land at a cheaper price, in anticipation of the city's promise that we're going to spend this entire [$54 million] TIF allocation. When we go pull the rug out from under them, so to speak, and we're ending it, the question then becomes to the extent they may have taken action based on what we were saying. You can end the TIF but not without some potential consequences for those promises that were made, whether the agreement is express or not.”
A second possible action would have been to prove the city faced an emergency as a reason to exit the agreement. Its plea of relief might have been the impact of the '08 recession but a budget document in 2012 evidenced the city recovered, Knighton said.
Now the city council faces a real legal challenge with the petition to rescind its Nov. 26 vote. A protest filed Friday afternoon by four former Norman mayors could revoke the petition if they prevail in Cleveland County District Court. If the petition succeeds in rescinding the council's decision by a majority vote of the public, the TIF agreement will revert back to its 2008 amendment.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
