The Cleveland County CROP Walk to Stop Hunger will launch its annual campaign to fight hunger at home and abroad with a Team Leaders Orientation at 2 p.m. today online via Zoom.
Log-in instructions are available at clevelandcountycropwalk.org or by emailing brendawheelock@cox.net.
During orientation, prospective walkers and team leaders will receive information about the charity fundraiser, which will be Oct. 17.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the walk is being modified for the safety of participants and volunteers.
Participants can support the CROP Walk in one of three ways: as a spirit walker, providing online support; by walking alone or with family on a chosen path; or by masking up and joining others at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Andrews Park, 201 W. Daws St.
All supporters are encouraged to register and donate at clevelandcountycropwalk.org.
“As vulnerable people in our community and around the world face even greater challenges with hunger and poverty because of COVID-19, our local CROP Hunger Walk has set a goal of raising at least $22,000 this fall to respond,” co-chair Brenda Wheelock said. “Our theme this year is ‘The poor we shall always have with us, but why the hungry?’ based on a quote by John van Hengel, father of the food bank movement.”
Since 1984, the local CROP Walk has brought together hundreds of concerned citizens annually to raise awareness and raise funds to fight hunger and poverty.
Faith groups, businesses, community organizations and others are invited to form teams to raise funds to support the international hunger-fighting and relief efforts of Church World Service and local services of Norman’s Food and Shelter Inc., which provides emergency housing for homeless families and free meals for those in need.
CROP — Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty — is the community hunger appeal of Church World Service, a cooperative ministry of 37 denominations that not only fights hunger locally but also provides development, disaster relief and refugee assistance in more than 30 countries.
For more information, contact Wheelock at 620-1305 or visit clevelandcountycropwalk.org.