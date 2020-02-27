CVB, Chamber predict growth in housing, business development 

Norman business leaders believe economic growth is turning inward rather than outward as entrepreneurs eye rehabbed buildings instead of new construction.
These and other trends were the subject of discussion during a luncheon Thursday hosted by the Norman Chamber of Commerce and Visit Norman. Speakers included an expert in downtown main street revitalization, the city's marketing coordinator and local business owners.
Attorney and broker Sean Rieger presented up-and-coming residential and business development on the Norman's horizon and referred to they city's master planning document.
The document reveals the boundaries of existing city infrastructure and the limits to which growth can reach due to flood plain areas and the North Canadian River. Much of Norman is “overbuilt” which has entrepreneurs looking inside the city for room to grow.
“We're seeing more remodeling and renovation,” Rieger said. “At least one part of that is that we're seeing less development on the periphery of town, and so I think we're seeing redevelopment more and more happening in town.”
Residential growth is expected to “boom” in the coming years on the southeast side of town between State Highway 9 and 124 Street. The growth will help anchor businesses as well to the area, Rieger believes.
“You'll see an OnCue at the intersection of Highway 9 and Classen,” he said.
While the growth will be “years” in the making, nearly 13,000 people are expected to move into some 5,000 homes in several housing developments. Some of these residential additions were permitted at least two years ago and infrastructure is being installed.
In the University North Park district, senior housing, a Subaru auto dealership, hotels, restaurants and two quality-of-life projects are expected for future development.
The Porter Corridor will see Norman Regional expansion and development and may include a new senior center. Norman Public Schools will build its alternative school, Dimensions in the area as well.
Center City is a district that has been tightly regulated to produce a variety of housing and business development that is walkable and aesthetically pleasing. A planned wellness center and hotel are also pending in the Campus Corner area.
In the same sector, a 90-room hotel will be converted from a small apartment complex on University Avenue to the west of Campus Corner.
“It will be full restaurants, bar, meeting space capability on the bottom,” Rieger said. “That is a pretty significant deal and we're excited about it.”
Downtown was the next subject of discussion as an award-winning main street development professional with 25 years experience shared her insights.
Beverly Abell is the downtown development director in Mesquite, Texas, a city similar in size and demographics.
She urged community members to discover the unique personality of their city as a guide to shaping Main Street development.
“What is there about you that they can't find anywhere else?” Abell asked. “Think about your favorite places to go, your favorite places to hang out, your favorite people. Is that your local Walmart on Black Friday or is it places like your downtown gazebo?”
Tourism is the goal of most cities in Oklahoma that rely on sales tax to fund city services, but Abell cautioned the audience to make their downtown a draw to residents first.
“What sells you is what's authentic about you,” she said. “Build for the tourist is a myth and sometimes my tourism friends say, 'don't say that,' ... if you build for the tourist you're building a false environment. When you build with authenticity, when the locals love you first, that's what the tourist wants to break into. They want the cachet of what the locals are into.”
She urged entrepreneurs to think beyond its existing downtown.
“We all know that businesses come and go,” she said. “People retire, people move on for whatever reason. Have you strategized what you're going to put there next?"
Following the presentation, Norman Chamber of Commerce Scott Martin said he was encouraged to see economic growth in the city, despite challenges in online shopping trends and other concerns.
"There's a lot of really exciting things happening all across the community, in spite of challenging factors that are in place." Martin said. "People are still going to be here, businesses are still opening up."
The city's identity, he believes, continues to shine.
"I looked out across a room where there were a lot of retailers and business owners from all the different unique business structures we have. They want to provide that special opportunity, that special shopping experience for people and I hope that business owners were able to take away a piece of that from Beverly [Abell] and utilize that to spur growth and experience within each of our districts," Martin said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
