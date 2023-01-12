The annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Embassy Suites, 2501 Conference Drive, with 90-minute slots open.
Tickets are $15 each through Monday and $20 Tuesday.
To purchase tickets, visit cityofnorman.thundertix.com.
Thje dance will have live DJ.
For those with sensory needs, dances will be offered in smaller areas at a lower volume.
A virtual dance will be streamed by SportsTalk’s app and on its website from 7 to 8:30 p.m. SportsTalk Radio also will broadcast the dance music and emcee on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM radio.
Dances are for all ages.
