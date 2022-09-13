The University of Oklahoma School of Dance will host auditions Sept. 25 for its annual Saturday Youth Program.
The intensive master class series offers dance classes in classical ballet and modern dance to students ages 10-18. Taught by School of Dance faculty, the program will take place from Oct. 1-29.
The OU School of Dance Saturday Youth Program provides additional study for young dancers between ages 10 and 18 who are currently training in modern and/or ballet technique.
Class sizes are limited, enabling OU School of Dance faculty to provide focused instruction for all participants.
The Youth Program will utilize the School of Dance’s dance facilities on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus.
Tuition is $100 per division.
“The program is a wonderful training supplement for dedicated dance students. In past years select advanced students have been chosen to perform in several Oklahoma Festival Ballet productions presented by the School of Dance,” said Rebecca Herrin, School of Dance Youth Program coordinator. “Many students from the Saturday Youth Program have also been accepted to summer intensive programs at prestigious dance companies across the country.
“We find that students enrolled in this program demonstrate notable progress due to the opportunity to supplement their local classes by working with other dedicated young dancers in an atmosphere that is disciplined, challenging and exciting.”
For more information, including audition details and pre-registration, visit bit.ly/3xlQsWC.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.