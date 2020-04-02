Dealership says city targeted his business, others remain open 

A local car dealership says it has been the sole target of Norman’s new restrictions and fine schedule after the general manager said he received two citations while competitors have remained open.
Chris Mayes, general manager at Oklahoma Motorcars on Main Street, has been cited twice by the Norman Police Department in the last week for operating the dealership normally under new city regulations.
Mayes said he was initially following guidance from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who deemed “motor vehicle and parts dealers” essential businesses that can stay open during statewide business closures.
But citations show that officers with the Norman Police Department responded to a complaint about Oklahoma Motorcars on March 27 and cited Mayes for staying open “in violation of City of Norman emergency proclamation.” The NPD had been out the day before to close the dealership in a conversation Mayes said he believed was a friendly discussion about new city guidelines.
Oklahoma Motorcars was cited again March 31 for remaining open. But April 1, Mayes said he had closed the dealership.
Mayes could face a hefty fine.
According to Mayor Breea Clark’s emergency proclamation, the fine is up to $750 per day and the possibility of 60 days in jail. City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the determination of a fine is up to municipal court.
“No penalty will be imposed until the charge is adjudicated in court. If a business refuses to comply, the City can file a charge each time a violation is observed, and possibly seek a court order ordering the business to close in compliance with the proclamation,” she said in an email to The Transcript.
Like Mayes, City of Norman spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said businesses have told city officials they are following the governor’s less restrictive order.
While the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has said that cities have the power to enact laws that are more restrictive than state lawmakers or the governor, even Norman’s new rules allow car dealerships to stay open for some functions.
According to the regulations on Norman’s website, “auto-parts supply, auto-repair, and related facilities” are essential businesses that can stay open. The order does not include showrooms. Mayes claims despite his dealership having a repair shop, he has been forced to close.
NPD RESPONSE
Norman Police Department Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen does not believe Oklahoma Motorcars was targeted, but confirmed it is the only business which has been cited.
“From 12AM on March 26 to 3PM today (April 1), NPD has responded to 52 citizen complaints regarding allegations that businesses across Norman were acting in violation of the order,” Jensen said by email. “The majority of businesses were found to be operating in compliance or complied once being contacted by NPD. To date, two citations have been issued in regard to continued violations of the order. These two citations were to the same business.”
Clark told The Transcript Wednesday afternoon that dealerships have been “calling customers and saying, ‘hey come shop’” and seeing customers by appointment, but that her order is clear that only their repair and auto parts supply facilities are to be open.
“Online shopping and sales only,” she said. “No test driving. There’s the keys going back and forth, getting in and out of the car, it defeats the purpose of trying not to spread the virus.”
Jensen said officers “encourage compliance while emphasizing the ongoing threat that the COVID-19 pandemic presents to public health and safety.”
In previous statements by Clark, she has asked officers first to educate the business about the order and defer to a warning rather than immediately citing a business. Jensen said NPD is working to “educate” dealerships.
“We are in the process of providing all car dealerships with further education regarding the proclamation and how it restricts their operations,” Jensen said Thursday morning. “While their service and repair departments are able to remain open under the current proclamation, the showroom must be closed to the public, no test drives may be conducted, and all sales must be conducted online, with the only customer contact with the dealership occurring at the point of delivery and signing of necessary paperwork.”
Clark stressed that the goal is compliance, not issuing citations.
“Police are responding to people who file complaints,” Clark said. “They are not out policing businesses trying to write tickets.”
Violations of the city’s order depends on citizens calling in a complaint, Jensen and Clark told The Transcript.
FOWLER DOESN’T FOLLOW
Despite the NPD’s efforts to educate dealerships, some remain open by appointment and are allowing customers to test drive cars.
Meyer said at no time has city employees authorized a dealership to shop by appointment, but they are allowing customers to enter the building to sign necessary paperwork and pick up the car.
“As with all other activities, dealerships should maintain the six feet of distance and limit contact between employees and customers,” Meyer said. “Definitely no test drives and no going in the showroom (to shop). It’s just too high of a contact area for it spreading.”
Jonathan Fowler, whose Fowler Holding Company operates three Norman dealerships, said that his dealerships are practicing increased sanitation practices and social distancing, but their showrooms are still open to customers. The dealerships are encouraging customer visits by appointment, and are allowing test drives without an employee for customer safety.
Fowler said the Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen dealerships have been operating under the latest guidance they’ve received from the city, and while he’s heard that tighter restrictions could be coming for dealerships, he has not been informed that showrooms should close.
While Jensen said that the NPD should be working to educate all businesses on the full guidelines, Fowler said that as of Thursday afternoon, he has not received any direction from the city to operate any differently.
Mayes said that while he’s happy to follow orders and close for public safety, he takes issue with Oklahoma Motorcars being the only dealership that’s been made to shut its doors. The forced closure is costing his dealership thousands of dollars a day, Mayes said, and is now costing employees valuable time at work that other dealerships aren’t dealing with on this scale.
“We want to be open for business if everyone else is open for business. We’re doing nothing different than Fowler, we’re doing nothing different than the Chevrolet dealer,” Mayes said Wednesday evening. “...I have no problem shutting this store down…but you have to shut everybody down.”
Emma Keith and Mindy Ragan Wood
