Despite focus on COVID-19, flu still spreading

While the United States and other countries around the world continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus, influenza continues to pose a much greater threat to Oklahoma residents, local officials said.
Since Sept. 1, 2019, the flu has hospitalized more than 2,000 people in Oklahoma and killed 45 others, with 500 of those hospitalizations occurring since Feb. 9, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Of those, 138 hospitalizations have happened in Cleveland County, which ranks third behind Tulsa and Oklahoma counties.
Of the 45 deaths in Oklahoma, residents 65 or older have accounted for the most deaths with 19. Seven residents between the ages of 18-49 have died, with residents 17 years old or younger accounting for two deaths.
The rest of the country is also experiencing severe cases of the flu. According to the Center for Disease Control, 280,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths have been attributed to the flu this season, and 29 million cases of positive flu tests have been confirmed.
Casey VanWoerkom, Oklahoma State Department of Health epidemiologist, said while much of the focus has been on containing COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths due to the flu, or influenza, continue to increase.
"Residents need to know that flu season is still ongoing," VanWoerkom said. "We're still seeing hospitalizations happening at a steady rate, so we can expect at least another few weeks of flu season. February is typically the peak month of flu season with hospitalizations."
This year's flu season has seen unprecedented number of influenza B strains, according to the CDC, which has contributed to the growing number of flu cases. The number of people that have tested positive for influenza A and B strains nationwide are about the same, according to the CDC.
There of four different types of influenza viruses: influenza A, B, C and D, according to Healthline, a health information company. Influenza A and B are the type types that cause epidemic seasonal infections nearly every year.
Due to the increase in influenza B strains, it's possible for a person who tests positive for one strain to eventually test positive for another strain, according to the CDC. While contracting a influenza A strain protects a person from contracting other influenza A strains, there's not much cross protection, meaning the person could also contract a influenza B strain.
VanWoerkom said influenza B has been making the rounds in Oklahoma.
"What's been unique about this season is that we are predominantly seeing [influenza] B, and it came a lot earlier this season," VanWoerkom said. "We're kind of seeing a split between both strains right now, but residents need to prepare for [influenza] B."
Fortunately for Oklahoma residents, this year's flu season is looking to be less threatening than last year's, as last year's flu season accounted for 85 deaths and nearly 3,000 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, according to the state health department.
While federal health officials deal with the spread of the COVID-19, Oklahomans have not been affected by the virus. Of the 60 confirmed in the U.S., no Oklahoma residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the CDC. The results for all three Oklahoma residents that have been tested for the virus have come back negative, according the OSDH.
VanWoerkom said Oklahoma residents need to continue taking precautions for the flu, and advised residents to visit a doctor if they are experiencing symptoms such as fever, sore throat, body aches and a runny nose.
"We still have a few weeks for flu-season, so it's not too late for residents to go get their flu shot if they have not already done so," VanWoerkom said.
