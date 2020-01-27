Domestic assault defendant bound over for trial

A Lexington man was ordered to stand trial Monday on a domestic assault and battery by strangulation charge.
Cleveland County Special Judge Lori Puckett determined Wednesday during a preliminary hearing that enough evidence existed to believe Michael Floyd Flemming abused his wife on June 29, 2019.
Prosecutors allege Flemming placed his forearm across the woman's neck, applied pressure and closed off her air passages.
During Wednesday's preliminary, the victim testified Flemming and she were arguing in their bedroom when he grabbed her, threw her on the floor and started trying to choke her.
A police affidavit shows officers observed an abrasion on the victim's neck below the chin. The officer also saw abrasions on the woman's knees and elbows. Investigators took photographs of the alleged injuries, the affidavit shows.
An officer who took Flemming to the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center reported that the defendant told him, "she came at me and I just held her down," the affidavit shows.
A Cleveland County judge issued an emergency protective order on July 1, 2019. The order remains in effect while the criminal and divorce cases proceed. Flemming's wife filed for divorce on Aug. 1, 2019.
Tim Farley
405-366-3539
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.