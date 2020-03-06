Edmond man charged with killing his drug dealer

Clinton Calfy was killed when he and the man accused of gunning him down argued about a drug transaction, Cleveland County's top prosecutor said Friday.
Brandon David Davila, 31, of Edmond, was charged with first-degree murder in Calfy's shooting death. The victim was shot at least five times during the March 2 altercation, District Attorney Greg Mashburn said. Davila is being held on a $1 million bond in the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center.
"They were arguing over the amount of heroin being purchased," he said. "It's such a dangerous activity. Whether it's marijuana, meth or heroin, it's a dangerous activity that can lead to loss of life. Another victim lost his life as a result."
Prosecutors do not plan to seek the death penalty at this time, Mashburn said.
"But we can always opt to do that," he added.
Calfy was selling heroin to Davila who became upset, shot the victim and kicked him out of a car and onto the street at 2341 Alameda Plaza. Calfy was shot on the left side of his upper body, according to a police affidavit prepared by Norman Detective Kellee Robertson.
Police were able to identify Calfy after seizing his cell phone and wallet at the crime scene.
During a police interrogation, Davila acknowledged there was an argument about drugs and that he shot Calfy, and then dumped the body onto the roadway.
Davila, who stands 6-foot 1-inch and weighs about 300 pounds, was arrested at a house in Guthrie on March 3. In addition, investigators found a vehicle that is connected to Davila. The car, discovered in Guthrie, had "what appeared to be blood in the car's passenger compartment," according to a search warrant affidavit prepared by Norman Detective Thomas Laird.
The search warrant allowed police to obtain DNA evidence from Davila, his long-sleeved shirt and pants, a pair of sandals and photographs.
Tim Farley
366-3539
