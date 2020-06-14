University of Oklahoma College of Law Professor Monika Ehrman was re-elected vice president of education of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators. She will serve a one-year term concluding in May 2021.
The vice president of education oversees the Education Advisory Board and Student Outreach, in addition to working with the association's Journal of World Energy Law & Business (published by Oxford University Press) and the Young Negotiators program.
Ehrman currently serves as the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators Education Advisory Board representative at the OU College of Law and teaches in the association's International Oil & Gas Law, Contracts and Negotiations course, which is co-sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation and the Institute for Energy Law.
In 2018, Ehrman was named the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators Professor-in-Residence, which was created to encourage greater participation by Education Advisory Board members at the association. She also developed and co-chairs the association's International Petroleum Scholar Workshop, which has been held in London and Houston.
Ehrman is professor of law and faculty director of the Oil and Gas, Natural Resources and Energy Center at the OU College of Law, where she leads the oil and gas and natural resources law program. Her scholarly interests rest within the area of oil and gas real property issues, the intersection between law and petroleum technology, and energy policy.
Her courses include Oil and Gas Law, International Petroleum Transactions, Energy Negotiations, Property, and Oil and Gas Contracts. She teaches in the J.D. and graduate programs at College of Law and in the Executive Energy Management Program at the Price College of Business.
Ehrman currently serves on the board of directors of Matador Resources Co. Before joining the College of Law, she was general counsel of a privately held oil and gas company in Dallas, senior counsel with Pioneer Natural Resources and an associate attorney at Locke Lord LLP. Her practice experience includes oil and gas litigation and energy transactional work.
Before law school, Ehrman worked as a petroleum engineer in the upstream, midstream and pipeline sectors of the energy industry. In addition to her experience with the technical aspects of the industry, she worked as an analyst in the areas of commodity risk management and energy trading. Ehrman is the faculty adviser to the Oil and Gas, Natural Resources and Energy Journal, published by OU Law.
She received her bachelor of science degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Alberta; juris doctorate from SMU Dedman School of Law; and master of laws degree from Yale Law School.
