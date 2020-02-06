Ellis files response to mayors' protest, Rieger fires back 

A dispute regarding the University North Park tax increment finance district is heating up in Cleveland County District Court.
City council passed an agreement to amend a 13-year-old University North Park TIF in November to reduce the sales allocations the city would pay to the tax increment fund. The council faces a $3.5 million shortfall by June 30, the end of this fiscal year, and projected an additional $1.5 million shortfall into the first part of the next fiscal year.
Longtime critic of TIFs, Stephen Ellis filed a petition Dec. 24 to rescind the council's vote approving the agreement. Four previous mayors — Lynne Miller, Robert “Bob” Thompson, William “Bill” Nations and Dick Reynolds — filed a protest to the petition in Cleveland County District Court 10 days later.
The court proceedings have forced the city to honor the original TIF agreement, leaving city officials to scramble for cash to cover the hole in the general fund.
The protest faulted Ellis for filling a petition that did not fully inform signors of the petition's consequences and failed to set a correct election date among other issues.
Attorneys for Stephen Ellis filed their response to the protest Jan. 30. The response refers to the “Former Mayors'” legal protest as nothing more than “technical construction,” or technicalities which previous case law has ignored in favor of democracy.
“The Court has time and again reiterated its reluctance to invalidate a referendum petition on mere technical grounds, where the intended purpose can be attained despite technical infirmities,” the response reads.
The response defends Ellis' petition on exceptions cited in their protest.
State law requires that a “gist” of the petition appears at the top of each page of a petition. Ellis' petition reads on each page, “Referendum on the 2019 UNP Tax Increment Finance District Project Plan amendments,” but the wording has been challenged as insufficient to inform the signors of the ramifications of the action or what it will accomplish.
Ellis's attorneys argue that his wording is a gist and “the referendum has been discussed widely in the community.”
“Neither statute nor case law require specific inclusions for a gist to meet a court's approval,” the response reads. “In fact, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has determined that a Gist should be approved if, 'the text of a challenged Gist is free from misleading terms or deceitful language.'”
Ellis's attorney in the filing decried the need for an expanded gist because the referendum's objective was not complicated and speaks for itself.
Sean Rieger, attorney for the protestors, told the Transcript technicalities matter, especially to the court.
“Mr. Ellis may refer to them as technicalities, but the Courts and public policy think very much otherwise,” he said in an emailed statement Thursday.
He referred to an Oklahoma Supreme Court opinion entered two days ago which concluded a gist “should be descriptive of the proposal's effect and sufficiently informative to reveal its design and purpose,” regarding Initiative Petition No. 420, State Question 804. It was thrown out, Rieger said, because it did not provide enough information.
“It is important that democracy start with the integrity of the process itself,” Rieger wrote. He said Ellis' gist “did not even inform potential signors of whether they were being asked to revoke or affirm the amendments. Nor did it fully inform them that if they signed on to have an election to revoke the amendments that it would result in reinstatement of the original UNP TIF, (and likely full funding of it) but that it also would result in a severe City budget crisis. If Ellis had followed the law and included a Gist then potential signors could have had an opportunity to make an informed decision as to the design and purpose of the Referendum.”
Secondly, the petition requested a special election be held in April 2020. However, city officials did not grant the election citing the Oklahoma Local Development Act which requires a petition related to a TIF to be voted on during a general election. The next general election, the mayoral race, is in 2022.
Ellis's attorney disagreed based on two provisions in the city charter.
Article 2, section 9 “provides that the city council is authorized to order special elections which would apply to all voters, stating 'city council of the city shall, by ordinance order the holding of all special elections except as otherwise provided in this charter or by the Constitution of this State,” the response reads.
The court document also points to the city charter, article 2, section 20 which states measures that are to be voted on by the public at large can be held during any election as long as it is on a separate ballot.
Rieger took exception to the notion that a city charter could trump state law with regard to scheduling elections involving a petition to challenge a TIF related measure.
“The state law on the Oklahoma Development Act on point here is clear in that a Referendum as to a TIF would be put to an election at the next general election of the municipality. That would be the next Mayor election in 2022,” he said by email. “I think quite clearly a state statute on point as to Referendums on municipal actions would trump a city charter provision as to a city’s ability to call elections. We disagree with Mr. Ellis’ position.
Rieger said the integrity of the democratic process “is as important as the process itself.”
The fate of the petition may be decided or delayed further at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 when a hearing on the petition and protest will be held in District Judge Jeff Virgin's court.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
