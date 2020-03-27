Emerald Greens Apartments seeking donations for residents affected by fire

Emerald Greens Apartments is seeking a wide range of donations for residents whose apartments were destroyed or belongings were lost in a Thursday night fire.
The Norman Fire Department responded to the apartment complex fire at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and worked for the next four hours to put it out, NFD deputy chief Mike Wilson said.
16 units in one building were destroyed, but no residents were injured. Wilson said late Friday afternoon that the cause of the fire is still unknown, but that NFD’s crews were finishing up on the scene as of about 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Wilson said Emerald Greens, the Red Cross and Norman’s emergency management department are working to find shelter for displaced residents right now. The complex is moving some residents into vacant apartments, Wilson said.
An employee at Emerald Greens said that the complex is collecting an array of donations for the displaced residents. Emerald Greens has already received some children’s clothes, a small amount of women and men’s clothes, some baby items like swings and playpens and some dental hygiene products from the local Dental Depot.
While the employee said Emerald Greens has not been able to talk to all affected residents yet to gauge their needs, residents are in need of some specific items, including:
- Pet supplies like dog beds, food and kennels and cat food, litter and litter boxes. “We have a few here that lost all of their dog items,” the Emerald Greens employee said.
- Baby formula
- Items for a woman and her son who lost everything in the fire
- Clothes for a 63-year-old female resident who wears a 2XL
- Shoes for a young girl who wears a size 10
- Hats for a teenaged resident with Downs Syndrome who enjoys hats
- Kitchen supplies like chairs, dishes, plates, dish racks, detergent and pots and pans
- Laundry detergent and quarters for residents to do laundry at laundromats
- Maternity clothes for a resident who is 34 weeks pregnant and is of small stature. The complex is also keeping baby supplies for the woman, who is expecting a boy and lost all her supplies in the fire.
This list will be updated as the situation at Emerald Greens develops. Donations can be dropped off at Emerald Greens’ front office at 2815 Dewey Ave.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
