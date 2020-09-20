I never got grounded as a teenager, so I didn't expect it in my 70s. But there's more than one way to get out of the house. Reading is an excellent escape. Here are some books that will take you farther away than your Calgon bath.
"Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" will take you to one of America's most beautiful cities. The story, while certainly not dwelling on the sites you'll want to see, tells a fascinating and convoluted story about a real incident -- a murder, trials and a lot of unusual characters.
My favorite way to see any town for the first time is by taking a hop-on-hop-off bus tour. Savannah has a good one. I usually ride the whole route without getting off, taking notes of spots I want to come back to. I usually buy a two-day pass so I have plenty of time. Savannah's one of the most walkable cities in the U.S. You see a lot more on foot, but if you get tired, you can always hop on.
One of the stops on the tour is the Italianate Mercer-Williams House, the former home of Jim Williams, who was accused of murdering his part-time employee and part-time lover in the study. There is a tour which takes you into the house, but it's quite expensive. I satisfied my curiosity from the outside.
Just a side note, the house, constructed in the 1860s, was built for General Hugh W. Mercer, great-grandfather of songwriter Johnny Mercer, who wrote the lyrics to "Moon River." The real Moon River is just about 20 minutes south of downtown Savannah.
Most everyone is familiar with the image on the cover of John Berendt's book, the Bird Girl sculpture. She originally stood in the Bonaventure Cemetery, but today, she resides in the Jepson Center. To see her, buy a ticket to the three Telfair properties; you'll see two interesting houses and some impressive art collections.
There are two other books with Savannah connections worth visiting. In Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island," Captain Flint dies in an upstairs room in what is now the Pirates' House Tavern established in 1753. Part of the building dates back to 1734, the oldest building in Savannah. Dinner here is a real treat, and a tour of the building is a good topper to a great meal.
For those of us who still have our Girl Scout handbook -- I have both the 1951 and 1953 editions -- a tour of Juliette Gordon Low's home is a must.
I was preparing to leave on a trip to Quebec when my friend, Paula Bailey, suggested I read Louise Penny's "Bury Your Dead," which was set in that city. I read it and loved it and, as I read, I made a list of sites mentioned in the book.
Quebec is another of those walkable cities. I was staying at the Hilton just outside the historic city walls. A breakfast trek into the historic area and Paillard -- where Armand Gamache, hero of the Penny series, liked to eat -- provided a chance to try my one semester of college French.
Bonjour was all it took for the waitress to switch to English -- apparently I have an Okie accent. Delightful, inexpensive and full of tasty treats, my breakfast consisted of fruit, a large croissant stuffed with cheese, ham and egg and a cup of tea.
In the book, a body is found in the basement of the Literary and Historical Society of Quebec. The stark, gray stone, Palladian-style building has a venerable history. The Redoute Royale, a military installation, stood here in the 1700s. In the early 1800s, the first Canadian jail was built on the site, with the occasional miscreant swinging at the end of rope from a balcony above the main door.
It later became the home of Morrin College. In 1924, as now, it housed the Literary and Historical Society. Today, it functions as the only strictly English library in Quebec. A statue of General James Wolfe, commander of the British forces that defeated the French in 1759, is mounted on the balcony in the library, a bit of British nose-thumbing in this Francophile city.
There are interesting guided tours of the building, and when I went, I noticed several people carrying Louise Penny's book. "Bury Your Dead" is actually the sixth book in the series. Most are set in Montreal and vicinity, so unless a trip to Quebec is imminent, I'd suggest starting with the first book in the series.
In the Fauborg Saint-Jean area, just outside the walls, I stopped at J.A. Moisan, the oldest grocery store in North America. Serving the city for nearly 150 years, it's a step back in time with contemporary touches. And, although I don't remember this being in the book, there was a chocolate shop and museum across the street that called my name.
Another author I enjoy is James Lee Burke, who writes crime novels with Detective Dave Robicheaux as the protagonist. Although the books tend to focus on grittier, more dangerous corners of south Louisiana, home to Robicheaux is New Iberia.
When Jack and I visited, we had a map of Dave Robicheaux locations we got at the New Iberia Visitor Center. We headed for Victor's Cafeteria on Main Street. A sign in the window said, "Where Dave eats." Unfortunately, it was closed. We walked by several other sites mentioned in the books, including the Iberia Parish Courthouse, site of Dave's office.
I wanted to tour the Bayou Teche Museum where, among other exhibits, there is an area devoted to James Lee Burke.
Sadly, the words "tour museum" often have a debilitating effect on Jack, who opted to sit on a convenient bench on the sidewalk in front.
As he sat there, a local lady passed by and stopped to chat. She asked Jack what he was doing and he answered, "I'm waiting for Dave Robicheaux."
She didn't bat an eye and just replied, "Oh, he was here yesterday," and walked on.
Thanks for joining me on my armchair escape. I'd love to hear suggestions on books you have read that make you want to travel. Feel free to email me at okietravel@yahoo.com.
