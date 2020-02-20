Feeling the freeze, city positions remain unfilled

The city of Norman will not fill more than 31 positions including public works, police, and fire accounting for most of the vacancies.
City Manager Darrel Pyle told The Transcript after a finance committee meeting that the hiring freeze shows just how little “wiggle room” there is in a city that already keeps lean staff levels. Approximately 80% of the general fund goes to salaries while 205 pays for public services and subsidizes human service agencies and miscellaneous expenses.
“When council says don't cut the bodies [employees], it's tough but the best way to provide service is with boots on the ground,” Pyle said. “We're dealing with that 20% of the non-body side of the budget. The whole machine [city government] slows down a little. We don't have a lot of flexibility in the general fund.”
The hiring freeze follows a series of cuts to cover a $3.5 million shortfall by June 30. The council will continue to make cuts on top of the nearly $3 million it has found, while tackling an additional $1.5 million for the next fiscal year which begins July 1.
In the meantime cuts are already in place and public works may be one department that citizens notice is affected before the grass starts getting high. Instead of purchasing asphalt in bulk and storing it on a public works yard, it will be on a buy-as-needed basis.
“Inventory won't be piling up. We can either have the money sitting right there or we can have the money sitting in the bank and buy it as we need it,” Pyle said. “It's not quite as cost effective and it does slow us down but it keeps the money in the budget where we're in the black, not the red. We'll be burning down those inventories and we'll be going much less frequently. We may not be able to respond as quickly to those potholes.”
The police department will see two positions remain open on patrol and one for police investigations. While someone will always answer the call for 911, other issues will impact the department. Some of the necessary equipment Norman Police Department receives is based on call responses to other agencies. The department's bomb squad is a regional response team and certain grants depend on that continued response, officials have said. With fewer officers, the department must dodge overtime while it remains qualified to seek outside funding. NPD uses the equipment to keep officers trained to respond to the specific threats a large city with a state university faces.
“Overtime is a big conversation and it's real,” Pyle said. “If you call 911, a dispatcher is going to always answer the phone. They know the peak hours for calls for service, so some [patrol] shifts may be staffed a little lighter when the calls for service are least likely. They manage that brilliantly. They're used to staffing changes.”
Pyle's office will also see vacancies. A development services coordinator, who helped new businesses through the development process and assisted with Norman Forward projects, remains vacant. A planned sustainability coordinator had been approved by city council but Pyle said it would remain unfilled.
Nearly every department will see positions frozen including an assistant city attorney, planning and development personnel, technician for the city clerk, a mechanic for public transit and parks and recreation.
The city council will hold budget meetings in April for the fiscal year 2021 budget.
