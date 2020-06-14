OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Secretary of the Oklahoma State Election Board joined representatives of the Oklahoma Bankers Association, Oklahoma Credit Union Association and Community Bankers Association of Oklahoma to announce that financial institutions across the state plan to offer free absentee voting services to all Oklahoma voters.
Participating banks and credit unions will offer one or more of the following services to voters: free ID copy (lobby and/or drive-thru) and free absentee ballot notarization (lobby and/or drive-thru).
Voters can find a list of participating banks and credit unions at elections.ok.gov. Services and hours may vary by location.
While participation by banks and credit unions is voluntary, associationfficers said they have had a positive response of support from financial institutions across the state.
Voters can apply for absentee ballots online using the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/OVP.html. Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday before Election Day.
Absentee ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, visit elections.ok.gov.
Voters with specific questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.