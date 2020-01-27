Following her dream: Courthouse by day and stable by night, Gena McCook chases her love of horses

Gena McCook tried selling real estate and attended nursing school for a short time before she landed in Norman and began pursuing her passion for horses.
By day, McCook, 22, is an employee at the Cleveland County Court Clerk's office. But after 5 and on weekends, she puts on a different set of clothes, boots and a riding hat to train Morgan horses at Norman's Majic Stables, 7070 W. Rock Creek Road.
She also works with youngsters, teaching them to ride and show the 1,200-pound horses at statewide, national and world competitions like the Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show held in Oklahoma City each year. The horse showing season for the young riders kicks off in February.
Family and friends thought McCook would outgrow her love for horses. After all, it was just going to be a passing fancy, or so they thought. They were wrong. She started riding horses at age 5, was showing horses by 11 and began training the Morgan horses about five years ago.
Her love for horses seemed to be in her blood.
"My grandpa trained horses for as long as I can remember," McCook said.
About a year ago, the young woman moved from Twin City, Georgia, about 40 miles west of Savannah, Georgia, to Norman where she took a full-time job at Majic Stables. The full-time position didn't last long because she needed more money, but her involvement with training horses and the students continued.
"It's something every day," McCook said of her horse training duties. "I love watching the kids ride and then seeing their faces light up."
But the lessons don't end with riding and learning to show the horses. The young students also are taught about caring for the animals, feeding them and cleaning the barns.
Learning to ride — whether for children or adults — is no easy task.
"It looks easy until you get on, and then it's a lot of work," McCook said with a smile.
McCook knows from experience the work involved in prepping horses for competition. She won a world dressage title in 2014 at the Morgan horse show in Oklahoma City.
McCook's first horse, purchased by her grandmother for $500, enjoys a quiet life in Georgia living in grandma's backyard. But McCook has a lot of quality time with Ruby, a horse she bought seven years ago. Ruby, who is boarded at Majic Stables, is a jumping horse and competes in the dressage category.
McCook would like to enter more competitions, but a schedule of full-time work and training doesn't allow for much show time. Still, she's going to try and enter more shows. In the meantime, she enjoys watching her students compete and win.
"I love that," she said. "We had an 8-year-old girl go to nationals and did well. I think she finished fourth or fifth."
Mary Shappee, owner of Majic Stables, said McCook has been an asset since starting work there.
"I had seen her show a couple of years before, so when I hired her she helped do lessons and camps, helped the horses and get them on the right track. She interfaces with the kids real well. She's always fun and has an upbeat outlook," Shappee said.
McCook has proven valuable working with difficult, and sometimes stubborn, horses.
"We had this one horse that needed some new training and she stepped in. She helped the horse to relax and enjoy its work more," Shappee said.
Before moving to Oklahoma to pursue her true love, McCook tried a few different endeavors like selling real estate and attending nursing school. Neither of those occupations kept her attention. She was young, just out of high school and wasn't sure about her future.
Suddenly, life got more serious when she was diagnosed with Stage 2 choriocarcinoma cancer at 20-years-old. Choriocarcinoma is a fast-growing cancer that occurs in a woman's uterus, according to the National Cancer Institute. McCook underwent eight to nine months of chemotherapy and now, she says, life is "pretty good."
"I'm content with my job, training and my dog. Life is simple and it's good," she said. "I don't feel like I'm at work when I'm out riding horses all day. You have that bond, almost like parents have with their children."
Someday, McCook wants to have a family and teach her own children to ride horses and compete in equestrian events.
"My dream is to have my own daughter and get her to ride, just like I did," she said.
McCook's life — however simple she might suggest — also involves fun away from the courthouse, horses and stables. After moving to Oklahoma, she began to enjoy country dancing, including the two-step. It's been about a year and McCook said she's made a group of friends at Cowboys, an Oklahoma City down-home dance hall showcasing live country music along with indoor bull riding on the weekends.
"That's my go-to," she said. "I love dancing."
McCook's outside activities don't stop there. She's training with some friends for a relay marathon that will be held in April and she's a regular at a nearby fitness center.
But back at the stables, she remains busy working with several different horses, which can be a challenge at times.
"I'm still trying to get know each of their personalities and that's fun. They all handle differently. They have different needs and that's exciting," she said. "It's never boring out there."
Tim Farley
366-3539
