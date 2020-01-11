Former Mayors challenge TIF petition 

A petition to challenge a Norman City Council decision faces opposition after four former mayors filed a protest in Cleveland County District Court Friday afternoon.
Petition champion Stephen Ellis filed the petition with the City of Norman on Dec. 23 with more than 4,000 signatures. It challenged an agreement reached during the Nov. 26 city council meeting between the City of Norman and developers of the University North Park tax increment development district. The agreement adjusted terms of the TIF project plan.
The city clerk reviewed the petition signatures for authenticity within 10 days of the filing. The protest was filed within the mandatory 10-day window after notice of the petition had been published Jan. 3.
Protestors Bob Thompson, Lynne Miller, Bill Nations and Dick Reynolds take exception to the petition on three requirements as set forth by state law, court records show.
“The law requires that a referendum petition contain an exact copy of the ordinance, the date of the election when the referendum will be voted upon and a complete and accurate gist of the petition,” the challenge reads. The document alleges that the petition did not include an exact copy of the ordinance, that it “misled potential signatories by including an incorrect election date and it did not include a gist.”
However, while the petition states verbatim the ordinance language shown on the city council agenda from Nov. 26, it does not include the ordinance title and other details such as the date of the ordinance introduction and passage by the council and the signature of the mayor and city clerk.
“These omissions are materially at odds with the 'exact copy' requirements,” the challenge reads.
Other accusations in the protest include an election date that is at odds with state law, which “misled” voters that an election would be held in April 2020. Protestors believe an election would have to be held during a general election which will be the mayoral race in 2022.
The third legal challenge claims there was “no gist” which means that it allegedly failed to “describe the effect of the petition for those considering whether to sign,” the court record shows.
Signatures of the petition are also called into question because “a simple statement of the gist” must appear at the top of each signature sheet. If not, then “not more than 20 signatures on one sheet on lines provided shall be counted. Any signature sheet not in substantial compliance with this act shall be disqualified by the Secretary of State,” the protest reads.
The words at the top of each petition signature page which read, “Referendum on the 2019 UNP Tax Increment Finance District Project Plan amendments” did not constitute a gist, the protesters alleged.
Ellis said Friday afternoon he had not had time to review all the court documents in the protest, but that it was “clearly grasping at straws.
“They can't invalidate the signatures so they're going after little minor things on a petition that clearly complies with the law,” he said. “They're saying there's not gist of what you're asking for and there clearly is. They cite it themselves.”
Ellis said he hoped to be served with court papers by the time he reached home Friday night after work.
“I feel pretty good about this situation. I talked to a lawyer this morning so we'll have a response in court. I am surprised that this is what they ended up going with.”
Ellis declined to reveal with whom he had sought legal counsel until he had obtained permission to do so.
Attorney for the protestors Sean Rieger submitted a prepared statement on behalf of the mayors.
"This agreement went through an appropriate and transparent vetting process and was approved by a vote of the duly elected-members of Norman City Council," the mayors' statement reads. "As former mayors, we want to see Norman succeed as a great place where people want to start a business and raise a family. We cannot sit idly by when the fragile financial condition of the City is at risk and the integrity of an important civic process is in jeopardy."
A hearing for the protest has been set for Feb. 24.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
