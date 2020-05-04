Frans Currier's 1973 Porsche 911T is an all-original survivor 

A 1973 Porsche 911T was not Dr. G. Frans Currier's first choice. He was living and working as a young assistant professor at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond in the early 1970s. The car he wanted was a British-built Morgan. He ordered one of the hand-assembled cars in 1971. The newly formed EPA's emission standards held up delivery of Currier's Morgan.
"I was told they could guarantee the car would be made, but there would be no guarantee it would be allowed into the United States," Currier said.
This caused him to consider other makes and models. Currier, who is a founding faculty member of the Graduate Orthodontic Program at the University of Oklahoma and a tenured professor with the title of David Ross Boyd Professor and R.S. Nanda Endowed Chair, had an exceedingly high standard for the cars he considered owning.
"I wanted a sports car to last a lifetime," Currier said.
He wanted an open air roadster. The 1973 Mercedes Benz model was a luxury convertible but not a true sports car.
"I wasn't impressed but I liked the Porsche, so I ordered it," Currier said.
Along with another professor friend also in the market for a Porsche, Currier visited the Manhattan Porsche-Audi dealership in Maryland.
"I bought the car in 1973," he said. "At the time, the only open air car Porsche made was with the removable Targa top."
Currier's car has the rare air conditioning option.
"It never has been my daily driver and presently only has 22,000 miles on it," he said.
The Porsche has a 6 cylinder, 2.4 -liter engine with a top speed of 129 mph. The original sepia paint finish that is a light brown with a hint of yellow-orange retains its showroom luster. Including interior the car is near 100% as it was in 1973. Currier has entrusted it to OKC's Dumont's Independent Porsche Specialist firm for service since the 1980s. At 47 years old, the Porsche is a stunning example of 20th century automotive engineering and design. The similarities and differences between it and another of Currier's automobiles are remarkable. He also owns a 2019 Audi A-5 Cabriolet. that he received as a gift.
"I was planning on retiring after 40 years at OU's department of orthodontics," Currier said. "I was there in 1981 when the graduate program started. I announced to the alumni that I was retiring. When we had our bi-annual meeting last fall in Oklahoma City, they surprised me with this 2019 Audi A-5 convertible."
Currier's generous former students and colleagues tried to locate an OU crimson or burgundy-colored car but couldn't. However, a cream-colored Audi was located out of state.
"It's white with a chocolate brown interior," Currier said. "They were very magnanimous in doing that and I appreciate it very much. I knew nothing about it and they were very gracious."
He relishes the differences in driving between the two cars.
"The Audi is four cylinder with all-wheel drive," he said. "It has tremendous pep for a four-cylinder car. It's easy to drive and very responsive. Basically, you're driving a computer. There are so many gadgets, it's unbelievable. It's wider and bigger than the Porsche. The Audi's backseat has a tremendous amount of room. The convertible top is all automatic."
Automatic doesn't begin to describe the beautifully smooth process when that top is commanded to go up and down. Currier's friends had a CD player installed in the Audi's glove box. They knew much of his music collection is in that format.
The Porsche is distinctly from another era. There were computers in 1973, but they fit in large rooms, not the palm of your hand.
"You're closer to the ground in the Porsche and it's much smaller," Currier said. "You drive that car differently from how you drive the Audi because you drive it by rpms. It's a five-cylinder stick shift. The driving experience is totally different. The Porsche is more like a race car. ... The car's body style was outstanding in 1973 and still is today."
Currier's goal for the Porsche from the start was to eventually drive around in an old sports car. Now it is one.
"My biggest concern is that the car has been under-driven," he said. "That's not a good thing to do with old cars. Last year, all sorts of the rubber gaskets were replaced. The 1995 tires with 2,000 miles on them were replaced and other maintenance to keep it in original shape."
The Porsche has never had a major repair. Currier described it as having had a pampered existence. The car's place is in a garage surrounded by walls covered with Currier's impressive collection of antique car license plates.
Currier has collected a variety of vintage automobiles throughout his life. His first car growing up in Michigan was a 1930 Ford Model A roadster purchased in 1951.
"I had that car until 10 years ago when I gave it to my nephew," Currier said. "It was my mother's car that she got for Mother's Day and I learned to drive on it. It had a stick shift on the floor."
For a time, he had three other old cars in his garage that have since been gifted to friends.
Have you seen a cool vehicle around town? Writer Doug Hill is always on the lookout for future Dig My Ride columns. Email him at hillreviews@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.