Freeman's friends, family remember her life during funeral

NORMAN — After enduring several days of mourning and grief, family and friends of a slain Moore High School student gathered at her funeral to show appreciation for a life well-lived and express hope for the future.
The funeral service for Rachel Freeman, 17, was held Tuesday at First Moore Baptist Church, as hundreds of family members, friends and community residents came to honor and remember the track and cross country star.
Freeman, 17, was one of two students killed in last week's hit-and-run crash near Moore High School that injured four others. While three of the students have been released from the hospital, senior Kolby Crum remains in critical condition.
Chip Romjue, Freeman's uncle, read Freeman's obituary to the gathered mourners and discussed her life and sudden death.
"I imagine this morning I'm going to smile some and I'm going to shed some tears," Romjue said. "If I get stuck or the words don't come easy, I will push on because anyone who knew Rachel knows she would push through any challenge and she would finish strong."
Romjue found the words and delivered a fitting tribute to Freeman's life and the impact she had on her family and the community. He mentioned some of his favorite memories of Freeman, including the numerous times she sang songs from the TV show VeggieTales with her cousins, and noted that Freeman was a key performer in family talent shows.
He said that while Freeman gave her family a lifetime of memories, the most important aspect of her life was her commitment to her faith.
"Rachel's training run last Monday ended shorter than she expected and at a different finish line than anyone expected," Romjue said. "But she's been running with the gates of Heaven as the intended finish line since she accepted Jesus as her personal Savior years ago. Her race on Earth finished sooner than we wanted it to finish. But make no mistake, she crossed the finish line and is in Heaven."
Moore High School track coach Stefan Seifried talked about Freeman's impact on the cross country and track programs. Freeman began participating in the two sports when she was in the seventh grade, and her development as a runner led her to an athletic scholarship with Ouachita Baptist University. She was scheduled to sign a national letter of intent with the school last Wednesday.
He said Freeman would often try to train with the boys' track team to make herself and the boys' team better, which was an example of her continued drive and determination to be a better athlete.
"From the first day we met Rachel, we knew she was special," Seifried said. "She was what you call a 'program changer.' She always had a look of determination or a smile on her face. We were just so blessed to have her in our lives."
Seifried said while he continues to try to cope with the sudden loss and tragedy, he believes her spirit lives on in the community.
"I pray to God because he's about to be in the best shape of his life," Seifried said with a laugh. "He doesn't know how much running he's going to be doing with her and how hard it is to keep up with her."
Jody Freeman, Rachel's mother, went to the podium to share stories of her daughter's life. In one example, Jody said she referred to Rachel as "my amazing daughter" because that's the name Rachel used to put her contact information into Jody's phone.
"Everybody that met Rachel fell in love with her. From the time she was a toddler, to being in the nursery at church and moving into the youth department, to her first job, people would just come to me and they would say 'we love your daughter. She's just such a blessing'. Whatever she was doing, people would come to me and tell me how much of a blessing she was.
The service also included a brief video that Moore Norman Technology Center students made earlier this year when they selected Freeman as the "Moore Student Athlete of the Week."
Tuesday's service was a step toward trying to heal from last week's tragedy, Romjue said. As Freeman's friends, family and the Moore community look toward the future, Romjue said Freeman's life and legacy will never be forgotten.
"I want to say thank you to Rachel for sharing all of her gifts with family, friends and those she never knew. She leaves a legacy that is easily admired and will forever be cherished. Her message she gave to me and gave to all of us is that life is wonderful, God is all knowing and He has a plan for each of us," he said.
Jesse Crittenden366-3540Follow me @jcritt31jcrittenden@normantrasncript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.