Loi Huynh was working part time as software engineer intern when COVID-19 turned his world, like so many others’, upside down.
Huynh is perhaps luckier than most because he was able to keep his job, but his meager 20 hours a week were cut in half as he was sent home to work remotely.
“There’s not a lot of work,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of interns who do remote work but they agreed to let me work from home. In the meantime my parents were also furloughed.”
As his parents wait for unemployment benefits to kick in, Huynh does what he can to support them and keep his dwelling. Fortunately, his landlord at The Commons has agreed to work out payment arrangements, but the bill is mounting with $55 in late fees adding up every month he misses a payment.
He is being helped by the United Way of Norman COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
“They are helping me,” he said. “When this is over I will find the money to give back and donate to United Way. They’ve really helped me out.”
The fund was set up on March 17 and to date has raised $29,000, United Way spokesman Jed Dembowski said.
“That has come from mailed and online donations,” Dembowski said. “Several people and businesses have stepped up to run their own fundraisers for our COVID-19 Recovery Fund.”
Food & Shelter, a resource for the impoverished, has provided case management for the fund and dispersed payments to landlords on behalf of those impacted by the pandemic.
“Between the two agencies, more than $50,000 has been distributed as of April 15,” F&S Executive Director April Heiple said. “We have assisted more than 80 households all of which were working within our community and have lost their jobs due to the COVID19 virus. We’ve had hundreds of calls this week alone; most of which we will not be able to assist due to a lack of funds available.
Overwhelmingly, these are people who have never had to ask for help ever before.They have all worked most of their adult lives and done everything right. It’s so important our community stand together so our neighbors without resources and a safety net do not fall through the cracks and into homelessness.”
More funds are on the way, but it was not known when the relief would arrive.
“We have received notice of additional funds allocated through the CARES Act,” Heiple said. “These funds are Emergency Solutions Grant funds. Though we do not know any amounts or a timeline, we know they will assist with prevention of homelessness. It is our true hope these funds come before too many people end up without a home.”
Dembowski said more is needed.
“We know there is still a great need for assistance in our community, so we continue to ask for donations,” he said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
