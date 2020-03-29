With COVID-19 cases now present across the United States and across the nation, many industries have begun to feel the impact of social distancing and restrictions allowing groups of 10 people maximum. One of the industries uniquely impacted is the funeral home industry.
“We've never really had to limit our contact as humans,” said Kyle McFather, market director over Primrose Funeral Service in Norman and its parent company, Dignity Memorial. “Grief brings people together, and grief is a time for us to want to comfort each and for us to lean into each other, and we've always been able to do that in the past with other tragedies. But with this one, we're not physically able to do that and we're having to limit that connection, so that's really been a big challenge for us.”
He said proclamations by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Norman Mayor Breea Clark restricting gatherings has led to changes in the industry, including live streaming funerals, speaking with families remotely to make some funeral arrangements and occasionally working from home.
Deana Kelly, manager of Havenbrook Funeral Home in Norman, said since gatherings are limited to 10 people or less, large services have been halted and many families have opted for small graveside services with the option to host a larger memorial service later after large gatherings are allowed again.
Kelly also said family members can digitally sign documents, merchandise can be shown remotely and email can be utilized to contact family members, as well.
She said her staff has been more cautious and uses social distancing, and their ambassadors who are 65 or older, who help with a variety tasks at the funeral home, have been sent home to keep them safe because they are in a high-risk group for COVID-19.
“We all enjoy working together and having good camaraderie, and not being able to see them is different,” she said about the reduced staff number. “We want to serve families and help them through a difficult time like we always have, and it's just kind of a new normal for right now ...”
The changes have taken place to keep family members and associates safe, as well as to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the government, said Shane Vice, manager of Tribute Memorial Care in Norman.
“We've always been careful, but not to the extent we are now. There's a lot of unknowns right now, but if we do what we're supposed to do and pay attention, it'll be fine,” Vice said.
Primrose and Havenbrook reported having a steady, normal caseload at the moment, but Vice reported seeing a slowdown in business.
“Fortunately, we have technology, and it's able to get us through this,” he said, but he added that not everything can be done remotely.
All three said they are prepared to help the community as COVID-19 continues to spread in Oklahoma.
According to statistics provided Sunday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 429 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 16 deaths. In Cleveland County, there have been 51 positive cases and five deaths.
“We are prepared and ready to meet any need for our community,” McFather said.
Vice said Tribute will do the best it can with the number of cases that may come in due to COVID-19 and will keep safety in check.
“We're just going to have to be very careful,” he said.
Kelly said COVID-19 also has slowed down the process of obtaining death certificates because the staff can't go to Oklahoma City to retrieve them like they normally would.
All three reported an increase in cleanliness measures, including using hand sanitizers and wipes and cleaning thoroughly between services and meetings.
Regarding the handling of deceased loved ones, all three reported always having used universal precautions with everyone who comes into their care, including wearing personal protective equipment, masks and gloves.
McFather said Primrose and Dignity Memorial staff assume every case they have could potentially be COVID-19 or another type of contagious illness and prepare accordingly.
He said the funeral home system is working diligently to make sure PPE is readily available at all locations and that everyone has access.
McFather reported that, so far, they haven't run into a shortage of PPE, but the supply chains for that equipment aren't what they were a month ago.
When it comes to the emotional impact, Kelly said it's been especially hard on families.
“I personally had a close family member pass away in Maryland last week, and we weren't able to attend. ... It's difficult,” she said. “I really can understand how family members are feeling when you want to be there but you can't. So, it's hard for families to limit and not have everyone come in and comfort them after a death has occurred, which is a very important part of the grieving process.”
Vice said the families they have served have been understanding of the restrictions, and he is straight-forward and honest with them about what arrangements are possible at the moment and what they can do after the restrictions are lifted.
“For the time being, as far as the team here, we're all just trying to work as hard as we can to honor the families and their loved ones and make it the best that we can under the circumstances,” he said.
McFather said the biggest challenge for his staff is social distancing in an industry that is known for being more personal and hands-on with grieving families.
He said his staff has had to be creative in reaching out to families and letting them know that they care and are there for them during difficult times.
“It's just having to be done in a different way, because we can't do it in the physical ways that we traditionally have done in the past,” he said.
Kelly said the funeral home continues to offer counseling references for any family that requests it.
She also said Havenbrook has partnered with Sign Gypsies out of Norman to place positive phrases outside their property via lawn signs, such as “Faith over feat” and “Focus on the good.”
“We're trying to spread positivity,” she said. “It's hard to lose someone anyway, but especially during a time like this when everything is so different, it's unnerving for people.”
All three said they never expected a global pandemic, but their training has somewhat made them prepared to handle it.
Kelly, who has been with Havenbrook for about one year, said she has been in the industry for 25 years. She lived in Alexandria, Virginia, when terrorists attacked New York and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, and she lived in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. From that, she said she learned how to work with people where they are.
“It's a scary time and it's unnerving and kind of unknown how long this is going to take place. You just have to work with the people and the families and try to help them as best you can through this time,” she said about COVID-19.
Vice, who has been Tribute almost five years, said he has been in the industry for 30 years and dealt with people who had SARS and AIDS when they first hit.
“Those were scary, too. We had to be careful and make sure we did things correctly. Same kind of situation, you had to be careful and take your precautions and make sure you handled the deceased in a way that would not be harmful to anyone,” he said.
McFather, who has been with Primrose and Dignity Memorial for 13 years, said he has been in the industry for 40 years. During that time, he has been through some large tornadoes in Texas and some hurricanes. The difference now is the social distancing and the inability to console families via traditional means.
He said COVID-19 has made the staff get creative to stay relevant because the industry continues to evolve, and what's relevant today may not be relevant even six or seven months from now.
“It's going to push us to a limit that we probably weren't ready for two to three years ago,” he said. “I think when we look back on this after the fact, I believe we are going to be a lot stronger by it. This is such a unique time for us as a world. It's just a challenge, and we're all learning this day by day, hour by hour. We're out there to support our community any way we possibly we can … We just want them to know that we're here for them.”
