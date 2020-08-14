German sports car collector’s passion started as a child 

Paul Levy was only age 9 when his first ride in a Porsche led to a life-long love affair with the German automobiles. The third generation oil patch supply manager now owns and drives five Porsches. The star of his collection is undoubtedly a stunningly beautiful graphite metallic-colored 1954 model 356. Levy fondly recalled the first ride that led to decades of buying and selling Porsches.
“My dad was an attorney in Tulsa working for Sidney Grimm Porsche-Volkswagen when I was a kid,” Levy said. “They wanted to give him a car as a fee. He did combination law and zoning. I’m not sure what he was doing for those people at the time.”
Young Levy was in the backseat of the green Porsche.
“It had a tartan interior I’ll never forget and we got pulled over by a policeman,” he said. “The only reason for that was because he wanted to see the car. He didn’t give my dad a ticket or anything, he was just interested in the car. Ever since that day I’ve had the bug for Porsches.”
Levy bought his first ride assembled in Stuttgart, Germany at age 30 when he started his own business. He’d been trading used cars for profit since high school. Levy purchased his 1954 Porsche 356 in 2010.
“I bought it from a long-time owner of the car in Welsh, Louisiana,” he said. “He bought the car in the 1960s when he was at the University of Colorado in Boulder. It took me about two years to talk him into selling it to me.”
Levy had wanted a 356 model but hadn’t owned one before.
“I like that the 1954 is an early model,” he said. “It’s historical from the perspective of Porsche lineage.”
The first car bearing the Porsche name was road certified only six years earlier in post-WWII Austria. It was powered by a 1.1-liter air-cooled, flat-four engine from Volkswagen.
“I love to drive the car,” Levy said. “It weighs 2,000 pounds and the hopped-up 1959 Porsche motor develops 100 hp. I still have the original motor but it only puts out 43 hp. The power to weight ratio now is excellent. There’s a four-speed synchromesh standard transmission. It rides well, has a decent heater and is comfortable for long rides. I have driven that car as far away as Eureka Springs, Arkansas many times for Porschepalooza. Driving that car gives me freedom and helps me relive a time I could only dream about as a kid,” he said. “I can sit in my shop and just look at that car. The design is beautiful and so well designed.”
In the decade Levy’s had the car he’s found it to be extremely reliable.
“I’ve owned all kinds of exotic sports cars over the years and mechanics for them are scarce,” he said. “I like to be able to drive to Norman for the Canadian River Cruisers meets on Saturday morning at the Midway Market. One of my favorite parts of the hobby is to drive these cars.”
Levy’s friends in Tulsa restored the Porsche to its current pristine condition.
“It’s fully restored and the motor’s been re-done,” he said. “It had no rust when I found it, so the floor pans are original. This car is more primitive than the later cars.”
The car doesn’t have a fuel gauge. Lift the hood and put a stick into the gas tank to see how much fuel is left.
“The car had no radio,” he said. “It does has windshield wipers and reverse lights.”
Another thing Levy loves is the instrument panel. There’s a tachometer, speedometer and Stork oil temperature gauge.
“The dash is the prettiest of all Porsche 356s,” he said. “The original steering wheel I have, but the one in it has a ‘Golden Lady’ horn button in the center of the wheel. My kids gave me the steering wheel cover so I can’t part with it.”
Naturally, Levy’s Porsche draws lots of attention when he drives it to car rallies and shows.
“People ask how long I’ve owned it, where it came from and everyone thinks it’s beautiful to look at,” he said.
Levy’s first car in high school was a Toyota Celica. His parents wouldn’t let him have the Pontiac Trans-Am with a 455 cubic inch engine that he wanted.
“Today I enjoy the Porsche club sponsoring events all over the country,” he said. “They are reliable cars. I’m not a mechanic or engineer and didn’t grow up with grease on my fingers. But I can do just about anything on that car to maintain it. Replace spark plugs, adjust carburetor, change engine and gear oil and by removing a few bolts the motor comes right out. It’s well-designed from an enthusiast’s standpoint.”
Levy’s Porsche collection also includes a 1964 356, 1977 9-11, 1979 9-11 and 1996 993. The 1954 model is his favorite. He drives them all regularly.
“The 356s, I’ve never had that much fun going slow,” he said. “They’re not real fast cars but they handle great.”
Levy savors the Porsche driving experience on multiple levels.
“I like having a car to go places in times like these,” he said. “It’s a way to get away and not be around a whole lot of people.”
