Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson's surprise hiring as Moore's new police chief leaves some questions that will need to be answered soon.
Gibson, who would have faced a re-election campaign this year, had not submitted an official letter of resignation to the county commissioners as of Tuesday. He is set to take over as Moore's police chief April 6. The filing period for county offices, including the sheriff's office, is April 8-10.
District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland said the commissioners will speak to Undersheriff Blake Green about his interest in serving as interim sheriff while the political filings and elections take place in the spring and summer.
"We need to have that conversation soon," said Cleveland, who hinted it could take place as soon as Monday during an executive session at the regularly scheduled commissioner's meeting.
District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy he was disappointed at the news Gibson is leaving.
"I hate to lose him, but I know he'll do a fine job in Moore," he said.
Commissioners have talked to Gibson about the upcoming vacancy and will fill the slot by the time the sheriff begins his new job in Moore.
Gibson declined to make a comment about his departure or his new job, since Moore city officials had not publicly announced his hiring.
Moore City Manager Brooks Mitchell said Gibson's experience as a law enforcement official and his work history will be assets for Moore and its police department.
"He has a vision and passion and will be able to address the needs of the police department, and I look forward to working with him," Mitchell said.
Mitchell declined to disclose Gibson's starting salary or the number of candidates who applied for the position. Mitchell said those details would be made public when Gibson's hiring is officially announced.
Current Moore Police Chief Todd Strickland took over as chief in December and plans to retire at the end of the month.
During Gibson's tenure as sheriff, and particularly in 2019, the agency implemented 21st century standards in several key areas, including mental health and wellness training, less lethal weapon usage, transformational detention programs and FBI training. Deputies also received new uniforms, bullet-resistant vests and newer vehicles.
Shortly after Gibson took office in 2017, he set goals to improve the agency. Those improvements included pay raises for deputies and increased training in all areas of leadership.
In addition, Gibson took the lead to partner with area schools by implementing Handle with Care, a program tailored to protect children who have been exposed to violence or other trauma. Handle with Care is a three-prong approach involving law enforcement, schools and counseling.
