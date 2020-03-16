Gibson talks about new law enforcement job

Outgoing Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson is ready to continue his public service and law enforcement career at another agency, but it won't be far from his current office.
County commissioners officially accepted Gibson's resignation Monday afternoon as the sheriff begins preparations to start his job as the new Moore police chief April 6.
"If you look across the state, the Moore police chief job is one of the most coveted in Oklahoma," Gibson said. "I live in Moore and it's an opportunity to serve the community I live in. There was a lot of discussion with my wife and we decided it was in the best interest of our family."
County commissioners Darry Stacy and Harold Haralson were happy for Gibson, but disappointed that he's leaving the sheriff's post.
"I appreciate what you've done for us and good luck to you in your future endeavors," Stacy said.
Haralson congratulated the sheriff for finding ways to save the county money during his time as sheriff.
"I've enjoyed working with you and your team," he said.
Working as Cleveland County's sheriff has been a highlight to Gibson's law enforcement career, he said.
"I've always been a problem solver and working with a team to raise the sheriff's office to a higher standard has been wonderful," Gibson said. "I've always enjoyed the people of Cleveland County."
As he moves north to his new office, Gibson said he'll take the same leadership style and enthusiasm for law enforcement to Moore.
"(The) Moore (police department) has a tremendous amount of city and community support. There's a great group of people in public safety in that city. I want to continue to inject strong leadership for the future while moving the city and community forward."
Moore is trying to fill a leadership vacuum that was created with the resignation of Chief Todd Strickland and a major's vacancy.
"There's a leadership transition right now and I want to be more visible and more connected to the community and schools," he said. "We want to build more trust and legitimacy."
Gibson joked one of his first tasks will be to "get in the building" on April 6, his first day on the job. Then, he'll start with some of the "mundane" tasks like conducting cash audits and a complete inventory of police property.
"The important thing is to build relationships with the command staff and all of the officers and get to know their needs for their careers and the Moore Police Department," he said.
At the same time, Gibson was quick to point out the success he and his leadership team enjoyed at the sheriff's office.
"What we accomplished put us in the national and state spotlight and I want to catapult Moore to that same level," he said. “As sheriff with countywide jurisdiction, I always enjoyed partnering with the municipalities to build a safe community for all Cleveland County residents and visitors. In my new role, I hope to take advantage of opportunities to work with the dedicated and talented CCSO team.”
During his time as sheriff, Gibson implemented sweeping changes throughout the agency, from transformational jail programs to upgrades in cars, uniforms, gear and training.
"I didn't make these changes on my own," he said. "I am leaving behind a great team. When I gave them permission to innovate, they brought ideas for new programs to me. When I empowered them to always do the right thing, they rose to a new level of courageous and compassionate service. I don't believe that will change when I leave."
According to state law, the county undersheriff automatically assumes the duties as sheriff until the county commissioners appoint someone else. As a result, Cleveland County Undersheriff Blake Green will lead the agency as soon as Gibson departs and until a new sheriff is elected this year. Candidates can file for the position April 8-10 at the Cleveland County Election Board.
Depending on who files for the seat and the election results, Green could serve as sheriff until January 2021. So far, two people have said publicly they intend to file for the post. Stacy said he has no intention of appointing anyone as sheriff until after the election results are certified.
Before coming to the sheriff's office, Green served in leadership with the Norman Police Department, including criminal investigations commander, SWAT commander and racial intelligence training and engagement trainer. He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice with a minor in juvenile justice.
