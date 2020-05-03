Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma will open all central Oklahoma retail stores and attended donation centers today with limited business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and heightened safety precautions to protect employees and customers. Customers are encouraged to shop the stores and donate items they have gathered throughout quarantine.
The following safety and sanitization policies will be implemented to ensure safety:
• All associates will wear masks and gloves.
• The floors will be marked to indicate a safe social distance for shoppers.
• Checkout counters have plexiglass shields to protect shoppers and associates.
• A limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the store at one time.
• Routine announcements will remind everyone about safety precautions.
• There will be frequent sanitation and disinfecting of common spaces.
• Dressing rooms and water fountains are closed.
• Donated goods will be disinfected and quarantined before putting onto the sales floor in stores.
• Donors can either stay in their car while an associate gathers donated items from their vehicle or can place their donations on plastic carts.
Goodwill locations can be found at okgoodwill.org/locations. For more information, visit bit.ly/2YpgtUm.
