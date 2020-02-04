Grief counselors in place at Moore schools

Grief counseling will be a critical component for Moore High School students, staff and first responders who witnessed the aftermath of a tragedy that left two teenagers dead and four others injured earlier this week.
Moore High School senior Rachel Freeman died at the scene of Monday's incident while sophomore Yuridia Martinez died Tuesday from injuries suffered when a vehicle driven by Max Leroy Townsend plowed directly into a group of six track and cross country runners.
The runners were participating in a routine workout near the school about 3:30 p.m. when Townsend's pickup struck a vehicle, went sideways and slammed into the runners. Townsend's vehicle hit two more cars before the suspect fled the scene. He was arrested about five blocks away. Townsend was arrested and booked into the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center on a manslaughter complaint and six complaints of leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Townsend remains in the county jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Moore school officials and Moore Police Chief Robert Romines confirmed Tuesday that grief programs and counselors are in place to help people deal with the situation. Sixteen counselors in the school district have responded to help students and staff, including middle and elementary schools. School officials said students at the lower levels knew some of the victims.
Fourteen other mental health professionals from outside the school district have responded to a plea for help, according to Dustin Horstkoetter, director of safety and security with Moore Public Schools.
"We're a very small community, but a large district," he said. "Junior high and elementary students are struggling, too."
Therapy dogs will also be used as a way to help students and adults deal with the tragedy, school officials said. Horstkoetter also requested prayers for everyone affected, including Moore school students, teachers and staff members.
This isn't the first time Moore Public Schools have been forced to deal with the death of a student this school year. In December, Moore High School senior Emily Alexis Gaines died in a car accident when her vehicle was struck by a car driven by off-duty Moore police officer Kyle Lloyd. Gaines was planning to attend the University of Oklahoma in the fall.
"This is devastating," Horstkoetter said during a Tuesday morning press briefing at the Moore Police Department. "We are embracing one another. We will continue to hold one another. The mood is as expected. We have a group of kids who were victimized yesterday. Their reach into the student body was incredible. It's a somber day."
Allowing students and teachers to express their grief will be part of the healing process, which is the reason the 30 mental health professionals have been brought in to assist with counseling the students. School officials said it may take some students longer than others to deal with the tragedy, but the counselors will be available for as long as needed.
Romines knows his officers who were first responders at the scene and the case investigators also will need to debrief, but the timing won't allow for it now.
"The people who need it the most are doing the investigating," he said. "But they will go through some counseling."
A peer support group for law enforcement officers was established in 2014 with cooperation of several agencies in the Oklahoma City metro area and the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. A peer support team provides counseling during and following critical or traumatic incidents while officers are on-duty.
