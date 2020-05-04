While the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt across the state, the Cleveland County Health Department is working to help diminish the potential mental impacts.
The health department recently announced the launch of a new program that offers free virtual mental health visits to residents who may be struggling with pandemic-related issues. The program is partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health services that is looking to offer these resources across the state.
While the program is available for residents struggling with any mental health issues, the focus of this program will be for residents struggling with mental health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CCHD noted isolation and loss of employment as two main issues that may lead to mental health issues during the pandemic.
Megan Walker, clinical social worker for CCHD, said having available mental health resources is crucial as the pandemic continues. The Disaster Distress Hotline, a federal crisis hotline, reported a 338 percent increase in calls from February to March, according to CNN.
"Mental health concerns are always present and right now people are extremely stressed," Walker said. "Having this available for people is such a big help. You can get instant health, even if it's not related to the pandemic. It's just a nice resource to have."
Residents looking to participate in the program should call either CCHD location in Moore or Norman and request a COVID-19 screening. If a resident displays no symptoms of COVID-19, they can visit the CCHD location for a virtual session with a mental health professional.
Once the resident arrives, a CCHD staff member will give the resident an iPad and direct them to a private space in the building. There, the resident will consult with a mental health professional with the CCHD through the iPad. After the appointment, CCHD will work to connect the resident with further assistance if needed.
"We're encouraging people to seek health if they need it," Walker said. "We're all in strange, uncharted territory. These are stressful times and it's OK to ask for help."
Other local institutions also are offering mental health resources. Norman Behavioral Health Group is offering virtual appointments with counselors for residents from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Services include psychological and behavioral counseling, as well as anxiety and depression counseling.
Norman Regional Health System has a 24/7 hotline, 307-5555, for residents suffering from mental issues, and INTEGRIS Health is offering a mental health screening through their website, mindwise.org.
For more information on the CCHD's new mental health program, call the Norman location at 321-4048 or the Moore location at 794-1591.
