Hitting the goal: United Way of Norman announces it reached 2019 fundraising goal — but just barely

United Way of Norman volunteers had plenty to celebrate Wednesday when it was revealed the non-profit exceeded its $1.9 million fundraising goal.
The announcement was made during a luncheon in the Molly Shi Boren ballroom at the University of Oklahoma's Memorial Student Union. The non-profit raised $1,900,439.
But United Way of Norman President and Chief Executive Officer Daren Wilson wasn't sure almost 24 hours earlier if the goal would be met. Last-second fundraising efforts provided the non-profit with a little luck and good fortune.
"We had a person at the last hour say they'd make up the last $1,000," he said. "It shows the generosity of people who live in Norman. We didn't want to miss the goal by a little over $500."
United Way of Norman will celebrate for a day and then return to work processing grant applications from partner agencies and raising money for next year. Wilson, along with the fundraising campaign chairmen, captains and volunteers, know the effort to assist Norman's underprivileged and underserved residents is never-ending.
"It doesn't matter if it's the first dollar in or the last dollar at the end [of the campaign]. They all mean the same," he said. "We are the nucleus of the hub of nonprofits that put other people first."
United Way of Norman partners with 26 agencies that have 41 programs. The organization also has a list of its own initiatives that serve the community. A complete list of partners and programs can be found at www.unitedwaynorman.org.
United Way of Norman officials disclosed Wednesday that 54,451 people were assisted by partner agencies during 2019. Officials also said 18 new corporate fundraising campaigns were started during the last calendar year.
Individual donors also stepped up their giving with 684 people donating 10% more than they gave the previous year, Wilson announced. That extra giving accounted for an additional $68,000. United Way officials also said there were 1,079 first-time donors during 2019.
The top five fundraising companies for 2019 are Johnson Controls, the University of Oklahoma, Norman Regional Health Center, Republic Bank and Norman Public Schools. In the past 10 years, United Way of Norman has raised more than $19.5 million.
Longtime United Way supporter Randy Laffoon was presented an award in honor of Kathey Drummond who served as the agency's executive director several years. The award is presented to a person who demonstrates leadership and compassion in the community.
In accepting the award, Laffoon said, "I appreciate all the work they do for the community. United Way is one of my favorite things in the community. I love Norman and I love the United Way."
Laffoon will serve as the United Way of Norman board chairman for 2020. Campaign chairmen for 2020 will be Andy Reiger and James Chappel, Wilson announced.
