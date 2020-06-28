The Norman Police Department is investigating a reported home invasion and sexual assault early Saturday morning in Norman.
NPD responded to the report at the 100 block of Crawford Court at 12:42 a.m. Saturday, Norman Public Safety Information Officer Sarah Jensen said.
“The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division,” Jensen said. “Further information will be provided as it becomes available.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.