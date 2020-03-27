Hospital in dire need of PPE, homemade masks limited to certain patients

Norman Regional Health System has issued a call out for supply donations to help staff protect themselves and patients from coronavirus.
Hospitals across the country are running low on PPE (personal protective equipment) such as N95 masks, protective gowns, eyewear, swabs, hand sanitizer and more.
The Norman Chamber of Commerce has formed a donation collection program as it seeks these supplies hiding in homes, businesses and schools.
“Personal protective equipment and medical products are in short supply in Oklahoma and across our nation,” said NRHS Foundation Director Erin Barnhart. “We need the community’s assistance to support our healthcare professionals who are continuing the high level of care within our Norman Regional facilities. To help with their fight against this pandemic, please donate any amount of the needed supplies.”
Scott Martin said many people want to help but don’t know what they can do.
“I know everyone is looking for ways they can safely help their neighbor during this crisis,” said Scott Martin, President & CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce. “Our local healthcare professionals need supplies so they can better serve their patients. By participating in this effort, we can all chip in during this critical time.”
Donors can drop off supplies at the county fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson, at the south side of the arena from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Homemade masks for some patients only
A movement of seamstresses and their male counterparts, seamsters have been sewing tight-woven fabric and elastic masks and donating them to the hospital in the last two weeks, Ward 5 Councilwoman Sereta Wilson said.
As of Thursday, the group donated at least 500 masks but NRHS spokeswoman Melissa Herron clarified that staff can no longer wear them.
“We were accepting donations of cloth masks but those were not for patients with or being tested for COVID. They weren’t for healers or employees that were going to come into contact with COVID patients,” Herron said. “They were really just for staff like me who come to the office and also for patients who maybe feel unsafe without one.”
Now only patients who want a homemade mask and are not at risk of testing positive for coronavirus may accept one.
Centers for Disease Control reported studies which indicated homemade masks can be up to half as effective in blocking an infection compared to surgical masks, but up to 50 times less effective than N95 masks.
The NRHS move also comes as states learn from other outbreaks, such as the one in New York City, which has been an epicenter of infection in recent weeks. Herron said public health recommendations change quickly and the hospital continues to evolve with them.
“People who are not [clinical] staff aren’t accustomed to wearing masks,” Herron said. “They’re adjusting it and touching their face more with them. That increases the risk of infection.”
The hospital is still accepting homemade masks for patients who want to wear them and are visiting the hospital’s emergency room or other clinics for other reasons than coronavirus symptoms. “They can keep it. They can take it home, wash them in hot water, reuse them. The guidelines, again, are changing so fast.”
Herron said they are in “desperate need of N95 masks to surgical masks to disposable masks.”
A count of its supply on hand was not available.
“I think we are in the same boat as everyone else,” Herron said. “We’re just really hoping to get the three critical items, the N95 masks, surgical or isolation masks and PAPR Hood 3M S-133S-5 (a head and face mask).”
- Norman Regional Health System is in need of the following items to continue treating coronavirus victims and prevent the spread of COVID-19
- PAPR Hood 3M Model S-133S-5
- N95 Masks
- Surgical/Isolation Masks
- Protective Isolation Gowns/Panchos
- Super Sani-Cloth Germicidal Disposable Wipes by PDI Model Q55172
- Temporal Scanner Thermometers
- Protective Eyewear
- Mini-tipped Swabs: Submitted in UTM or VTM only, individually packaged as sterile, DNA free, and RNA free
- Virex Plus Diversey
- Germicidal Bleach4 Clorox
- Face Shields/Clear & Protects Face
- Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
Donations can be dropped off at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the south side of the arena.
