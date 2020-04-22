As Tuesday night's storms remind residents severe weather has arrived, local entities have announced they will not offer facilities as public shelters.
Integris spokeswoman Brooke Cayot said with COVID-19, they are unable to offer shelter.
"We usually were able to allow those who are seeking shelter to use our facilities but in light of new COVID-19 realities, we will not be able to offer that gesture during this pandemic," she said in a prepared statement.
Norman Regional Health System is also not offering their facilities as shelters.
"Hospitals are not public shelters," NRHS spokeswoman Kelly Wells said. "In light of COVID-19 and the threat of severe weather, it is important to remember people should not seek shelter from severe weather at our hospitals. Our primary goal remains to keep our patients and healers safe."
Wells said NRHS has not been in the habit of providing shelter to the public.
The University of Oklahoma has allowed non-student members of the community to shelter with students until now.
At OU’s Norman campus building access is restricted because of COVID-19. The campus is currently holding all classes virtually, and has asked most students to move out of their residence halls.
Guidelines from the university now ask that Norman community members who are not students “prepare now to seek safe refuge at home,” even if they have used OU buildings as tornado shelters in the past.
A tornado watch announcement will activate campus storm shelters that students can access with active students IDs, while a tornado warning means students, faculty and staff should not move from the building they’re in, according to OU.
During a tornado warning that occurs during business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), students, staff and faculty who are on campus should shelter in the appropriate areas of the building or residence hall they’re in. The university has encouraged anyone sheltering from a tornado to continue to socially distance and take appropriate hygiene steps.
Even after hours or on weekends, tornado watch announcements will still activate campus residence hall refuge areas in residential buildings across campus. Students who live in on-campus housing should immediately proceed to those refuge areas in their specific residence hall, according to OU.
Students living in Greek life facilities can shelter in their house or in shelter areas at Couch and Walker towers, according to a statement from OU that also notes that students should keep a close eye on the weather and find shelter well before the tornado is a present threat.
OU students who live off-campus are encouraged to shelter at home if possible, but if they are on campus during a tornado warning, they can also access Walker and Couch towers for refuge. Active student IDs are needed to get into both buildings.
Emma Keith, 366-3537 | Mindy Wood, 416-4420
