Hybrid hatchback survives into rare whip status

Blame this particular Dig My Ride installment on social distancing. Car shows haven’t resumed yet and owners are cautiously avoiding face to face contact. Happily, there’s an interesting ride right under my nose. It’s my 2005 Saab 92x purchased new from the BRI Imports showroom floor in Oklahoma City. Often the subjects of these columns are antique, superfast or exotic sports cars. The Saab 92x is none of those. However, the little midnight blue automobile does have some distinguishing characteristics which makes it attractive to gear heads. Just over 10,000 total were assembled in model years 2005 and 2006 before the car was discontinued. It may be the only one of its kind in Norman and possibly Oklahoma. An extensive on-line search turned up only a handful of the vehicles for sale in the USA with the nearest one in Minnesota. It’s de facto a rare automobile.
The 92x has a complicated pedigree that many of the marque’s enthusiasts turn up their noses at. Saab was a Swedish automobile manufacturer formed from the national aerospace and defense industry immediately after WWII. The company has a proud history of making cars with unusual engineering and innovative safety features. Most of Saab’s distinctively styled vehicles were assembled in Trollhattan, Sweden or Finland and earned loyal fans globally.
After having a 50% interest since 1989, General Motors Corporation made Saab a wholly owned subsidiary in 2000. The 92x was a GM-directed collaboration between the Swedes and Japan’s Subaru (Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd.) which the American corporation also partially owned at the time. It’s essentially a Subaru WRX with Saab-designed sheet metal. This cross-pollination has been scoffed at by Saab purists who refer to them as “Saaberus.” Although the business, governmental and legal legacy is murky, Saab went out of business mid-last decade. There’s still a parts distribution network and obtaining them hasn’t been an issue to date.
Shout out to Facebook page “Saab Club of Oklahoma” and its 241 friendly members. There’s an ongoing forum about solving repair and maintenance issues. The leaders organize meets and tour excursions. They’re a helpful and enthusiastic group of folks.
Personal experience with the 92x ranks it an excellent little car. A five speed manual transmission and tight steering make it a blast to drive. Shifting through the gears is the best part. Dad taught me to drive standard transmission vehicles at an early age. Grandpa’s Missouri farm trucks and tractors were the first. Back in the 1960s most drivers knew what “three on the tree” and “four on the floor” meant. Driving the Saab now reminds me of those cars I drove back in the day, Chevrolet Corvairs, a 1968 Austin Healey Sprite and others. My first new car as a husband and father was a 1978 Chevrolet Chevette which was also a four-speed stick shift. Standard transmissions are becoming a rarity. Spotted recently on an import’s rear window was a sticker that read “Save the Stick.”
The 92x has a symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain system like all Subaru vehicles. The naturally aspirated 2.5 liter engine is longitudinally mounted and horizontally opposed which allows for a low center of gravity. Its all-wheel drive was a comfort when driving it to live and work in Michigan in 2006-2007, finishing up a career with GM. Driving in snow was more a concern there than here in Oklahoma and the Saab handled well in a couple of blizzards.
The all-wheel drive feature does cut into fuel efficiency. The 92x gets 25 mpg city and around 35 mpg on the interstate. It’s not the first choice for our long motoring trips now, that’s what the late model Buick is for, but does fine on the highway. CD player, power windows and door locks were standard equipment. It still blows cold air. In semi-retirement the car is only averaging around 3,000 miles of driving per year.
The odometer currently reflects less than 60,000 miles. The car shares around town errand-running duty with my 1998 Cannondale bicycle and 2017 Honda Rebel 500 motorcycle.
The 92x has never had a major repair. Just regular maintenance and minor body work to repair dings. And that one brick dent on the roof from some probably drunk knucklehead while driving past the carnival next to Norman Music Festival one year. Everything still works and it runs just like when it was new. At 15 years old, it’s the longest we’ve ever kept any vehicle.
One of the 92x’s most convenient features is the hatchback. With back seats folded down you could curl up in the rear and take a nap. Most often that space is used to slide the bicycle in without disassembly to carry on trips out of town. There’s enough space back there for errands to Marcum’s Nursery. The payload area in back is same as a small pick-up truck.
I grew up around a lot of different kinds of cool rides. My mom’s daily driver for a few years when I was in grade school was a polo white with red interior 1954 Chevrolet Corvette. Dad was always a Corvette guy who had a new one in his garage when he died at 85. My wife brought a 1972 VW Super Beetle to our marriage.
Over the years we’ve mostly had Pontiac, Buick, Oldsmobile and Chevrolet. I will never be old enough to drive a Cadillac. Discussing rides back in the Michigan days with senior automotive engineers, one remarked about the 92x that they’re so reliable it may be the last car I’d ever have to buy. He might have been right.
