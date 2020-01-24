To enhance its mission that no baby goes hungry, Infant Crisis Services has increased the number of times families can seek assistance, Baby Mobile Services Manager Nicole Sukenis announced.
A service of Infant Crisis Services, Baby Mobile is a program where volunteers load supplies onto a bus and travel to different locations to offer a week's worth of diapers, wipes, formula, and food packs for children ages birth through 3 years-old, all with no financial requirements, she said.
"We believe everyone goes through hard times and needs support," Sukenis said.
The program allows Infant Crisis Services, which has headquarters at 4224 N. Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City, to travel outside of the city to offer services to other communities at more convenient locations.
Sukenis said the program started in 2013 when Infant Crisis Services purchased their first bus, dubbed Thelma. A second bus, named Louise, was bought in 2017.
Baby Mobile started going to Moore in 2014 and Norman in 2015. The Norman visits are the third Thursday of every month, with a stop at the Cleveland County Health Department from 10 a.m. to noon. The bus also goes to Little Axe, she said. All total, Baby Mobile travels to 17 counties and usually travels within an hour's distance and occasionally longer trips.
Sukenis estimated that 25 to 30 people come to the Baby Mobile each time. However, the number varies by day and location.
Previously, families could only receive provisions five times while their children were infants to 3-years-old. Now, that has been expanded to four times a year, starting Jan. 2, which includes Baby Mobile and office visits, Sukenis said.
She said the staff met about a year and half ago and decided to review statistics and get feedback from clients. Most families wanted more visits and provisions, so the staff decided it was in the clients' best interest for Infant Crisis Services to offer four visits a year.
The organization announced the change Oct. 19, and families who heard the news gave sighs of relief, happy that they didn't have to save their visits for difficult times, she said.
Sukenis said a child's nutrition is one of the most important aspects in life and helps children thrive as they grow and mature.
"Food is so foundational, it's something you don't think about," she said, adding that 1 in 4 babies struggle with hunger.
Sukenis said Infant Crisis Services has seen a huge increase in clients already since changing the number of visits. Now, they see about 140 babies a day between all their locations and services. Previously, the amount was half of that.
"There was a big need for it," she said of the new policy.
Infant Crisis Services was founded in 1984 as a volunteer organization for a local church, Sukenis said. Since then, the organization has grown and now has an operating budget of $3.5 million, raised mostly from private funding from individuals and corporations, as well as other donations and grants.
With the increase in visits allowed, Sukenis anticipates the organization will need to increase their operating budget to be able to serve an expected increase in clients.
She said the organization has fundraisers throughout the year, including its major one, Boots and Ball Gowns, set from 6 p.m. to midnight Feb. 18 at the Criterion in Oklahoma City. Also scheduled are a second annual 5K race in March and Bingo for Babies in the fall.
Sukenis said the Infant Crisis Center accepts donations of baby clothes to give away to families at the main office. Tulips in Norman serves as a local drop-off site for clothing donations.
Parents also can get infant and toddler car seats at the main office, she said.
Infant Crisis Services also added Baby Steps in Norman, a day care program for teen moms, as a drop-off location for the Baby Mobile. Items are donated there one morning a month, Sukenis said.
In addition, Infant Crisis Services can provide pack and play cribs and help parents find reference services for necessities such as housing, jobs and utilities through a large group of partner agencies, which includes the Center For Children & Families Inc. in Norman
For more information about Infant Crisis Services and the Baby Mobile, visit infantcrisis.org/babymobile.
Jamie Berry
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.