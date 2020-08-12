An inmate at the Joseph Harp Correctional Facility in Lexington was charged Tuesday in with a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence after he allegedly called in a bomb threat against the Oklahoma County Courthouse.
Daniel Wesley Bradberry, 35, allegedly called in a bomb threat April 15 under another inmate's name, claiming he was going to have a relative set a bomb at the courthouse and blow everyone up for not looking into an alleged rape allegation, according to a court affidavit filed in Cleveland County District Court.
According to the affidavit, investigators determined that Bradberry's voice was on the recording. Bradberry told an Oklahoma Department of Corrections agent that he and his cellmate were playing with the phone when they dialed the DOC's Prison Rape Elimination Act hotline, and he left a message as a prank.
According to an enhancement page filed with the affidavit, Bradberry was convicted of or pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in February 2004 in Tulsa County. He also faced other charges in Cleveland, Ottawa and Oklahoma counties from 2010 through 2018. Those charges included assault and battery on an officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, failure to register as a sex offender and living within 2,000 feet of a school.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, District Judge Lori Walkley was automatically assigned to the case.
Norman man faces child porn charge
A Norman man was charged Tuesday in Cleveland County District Court with a felony count of possession of child pornography.
Ryan Jerome Brown, 22, is accused of having dozens images of child pornography, according to a court affidavit.
According to the affidavit, a Noble resident who had allowed Brown to stay with her called the Noble Police Department on July 16 after finding pictures she believed to be child pornography on his cellphone. Police took possession of the phone and interviewed Brown, who confirmed the phone was his but didn't admit that the images on the phone were his.
After a search warrant for the phone was granted, police found 41 items identifiable as child abuse material or child pornography, according to the affidavit. Upon further analysis, a detective found 86 items of child exploitative images and 16 items of CGI child exploitative material.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, District Judge Lori Walkley was automatically assigned to the case.
OKC man charged after eluding police
An Oklahoma City man faces three charges following a car chase with police Aug. 8 in Norman.
Brian Manuel Gamboa-Rodriguez, 18, was charged Tuesday in Cleveland County District Court with a felony count of endangering others while attempting to elude police and misdemeanor counts of transporting an open container of alcohol and driving without a valid driver's license.
According to a court affidavit, a Norman police officer was traveling westbound on Gray Street from Crawford Avenue when he saw a vehicle, driven by Gamboa, traveling northbound on Peters Avenue and turning eastbound on Gray. He tried to initiate a traffic stop and ended up head on with Gamboa. After he gave verbal instructions for Gamboa to pull over in a parking lot they were in, Gamboa drove eastbound to Crawford through traffic and fled from the officer heading the wrong way on a busy one-way street.
According to the affidavit, the officer broadcast his pursuit while chasing Gamboa, who was driving recklessly. The pursuit ended around 12th Avenue Southeast and Alameda Street in a strip mall without further incident. Upon investigation, Gamboa was found to have no valid driver's license and an open container of Crown Royal.
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office website, Gamboa was booked into the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center on $3,000 bond.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, he is set for a preliminary hearing conference at the courthouse at 9 a.m. Sept. 1.
OKC man charged with damaging property
An Oklahoma City man was charged Tuesday in Cleveland County District Court with a felony count of malicious injury to property over $1,000 for allegedly damaging property at a Comfort Inn & Suites in Moore.
According to an affidavit, Andrew Felding Thompson, 31, is accused of damaging walls, a night stand, two phones, a desk lamp and an elevator during his stay at the hotel Aug. 9, causing $4,100 in damage.
According to the affidavit, a Moore police officer responded to a disturbance call Aug. 9 after Thompson had fled the scene. When Thompson was later located, police said he admitted to throwing things in anger and kicking the elevator's control panel.
According to the affidavit, Thompson was placed under arrest and booked into the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center.
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office website, Thompson's bond was set at $2,500.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. Aug. 25 with Special Judge Lori Puckett.
— Jamie Berry, Transcript Staff Writer
