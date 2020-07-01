CARLSBAD, California -- Integral Senior Living has been selected to provide management services for Sooner Station, a 188-unit first-class senior living community in Norman. The community is owned by a partnership between MedCore Partners of Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston-based The National Realty Group.
The community, which sits on an 8-acre site purchased from the Oklahoma University Foundation, will offer 100 independent living residences, 64 assisted living apartments and 24 memory care suites. The community will also provide residents with the full suite of programs that have made ISL a national leader in premier senior care. Sooner Station is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.
"We are really looking forward to adding this vibrant, first-class community to our management portfolio," said Collette Gray, Integral Senior Living's CEO and COO. "By combining our tested, state-of-the-art programs with this beautiful, brand-new community, we will continue to provide all our residents with the expert level of care ISL communities are known for."
The new community will have full access to ISL's nationally recognized programs that have been enriching the lives of seniors across the country for decades. Amenities like Vibrant Life, Generations Memory Care and Elevate® dining will be added to the new communit.
