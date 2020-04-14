Five staff members of INTEGRIS Community Hospital in Moore have been furloughed due to reduced revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a company press release.
According to the press release, staff members at several INTEGRIS locations will be furloughed in the coming days, due to a 50 percent reduction in revenue in recent weeks. The revenue reduction is the result of the company postponing all elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures to conserve personal protective equipment for frontline caregivers treating COVID-19.
“We knew we would take a financial hit [when we made this decision],” the press release reads. “Still, it was and is the right thing to do in these unprecedented circumstances. The drastic but necessary move has reduced our revenues by approximately 50-percent. While we remain optimistic for a quick rebound once the pandemic passes, we need to make decisions today to ensure our financial health in the coming months.”
The press release states that staff members not performing work for the COVID-19 pandemic or other critical work will be forloughed, though they will be allowed to receive additional paid personal leave hours. Furloughed staff and their dependents will continue to receive medical insurance from INTEGRIS, the press release said.
Brooke Cayot, communications director for INTREGRIS, said the five staff members in Moore will be furloughed for 60-90 days.
“Decisions like these are not easy, and the uncertainty surrounding this virus and this situation certainly adds to the anxiety,” the press release reads. “But this is NOT a reduction in force, this is a temporary reduction in work hours. When the COVID-19 surge does hit Oklahoma in the coming weeks, we will reverse this action and we will need all of our caregivers to return to work.
“This is yet another sacrifice this novel coronavirus is forcing upon us, but we are confident we will get through this and come out stronger on the other side so that we can continue to meet the health care needs of the communities we serve for many years to come.”
No decisions have been announced regarding forloughs at the INTEGRIS Family Care Clinic in Norman, but it will be released later this week, the company said. The clinic recently shortened their office hours but are currently using video visits during work hours.
On Monday, the company announced the beginning of a new video series on their website, which features doctors answering common COVID-19 related questions. INTEGRIS also has a free COVID-19 symptom checker tool on their website that allows residents to input their symptoms into the system and receive a recommendation on how to proceed.
For more information, visit www. Integrisok.com.
