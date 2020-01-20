Interfaith breakfast confronts Islamophobia

Martin Luther King Jr. died more than 50 years ago, but his legacy lived on in celebrations across the nation and in Norman during the Mayor's Interfaith Breakfast Monday morning at McFarlin United Methodist Church.
Keynote speaker Charles A. Kimball, a University of Oklahoma professor and author, recalled his days on a week-long speaking tour with King's wife, Coretta, who for decades championed her husband's work with civil rights.
"I am confident that if Dr. King could be here today, he would be honored to see and celebrate the connection of his life's work and ministry and the interfaith understanding and cooperation that we connect with the event here in Norman," Kimball said.
Kimball is the author of "Truth Over Fear," which explores the pervasive and persistent stereotypical beliefs toward the Muslim community and its faith. He has continued to be a sought-after expert in the media for the past 20 years on his research in Christian and Muslim relations.
The need for his work, he believes, is not slowing down.
"Islamophobia is rampant," Kimball warned. "Fueled by our president with words, policies, tweets as recently as last week to more than 60 million followers. Anti-semitism is on full display with attacks on synagogues and Jewish gatherings as well as white supremacists marching in the streets of Charlottesville chanting, 'Jews will not replace us.' Those paying attention are keenly aware of ongoing manifestations of discrimination, police actions and injustices in some cities in our legal system."
Truth over fear is possible, Kimball said.
"I think we would do well to look back in time and look for inspiration from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," Kimball said. "The way forward is not blocked."
He challenged a packed audience to educate themselves about the Muslim community and forsake the "bombastic rhetoric" dominating social media and the Internet. College courses, academic works, conferences and outreaches to the Muslim community are among the ways he said Christians and Muslims can understand each other.
Kimball asked the audience to compare misunderstandings of extremes in Christianity such as the Ku Klux Klan.
"We know enough about Christianity to place that kind of extremism over here and say, 'OK, we recognize there are people who think they're doing what God wants them to do,' but this is not representing with what most of us understand Jesus was about and we ought to be about if we claim to be following Jesus," Kimball said. "We don't know enough about Islam, most of us, to have and make those same kinds of understandings but are subject much more to the kind of fear and stereotyping that is constantly being promoted."
Beyond self-education, Kimball asked his listeners to "speak up" when faced with uneducated opinions about Islam as he often does. He shared one of many instances where he interjected himself into a discussion nearby.
"That's just not accurate," he told a man who spouted his opinions recently. "'I know Muslims. I happen to know quite a bit about Islam. That's just not accurate. What you're saying is biased, prejudicial, stereotypical, racist.' If they don't deck me, they look sort of puzzled. Then I'll ask them if they know any Muslims."
Invariably, he does find someone who confesses to knowing a "nice Muslim" at a distance.
"What are the odds?" Kimball likes to joke in these cases. "'There's 1.7 billion and you found the nice one.' A lot of times they get it, and a lot of times it goes over their head."
Speakers from a variety of faiths spoke or prayed as part of the assembly's celebrations including those from the Buddhist, Muslim, Bahái´, Quaker, Methodist, Judaism, and the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.
The event was followed by a press conference by Norman's Inclusive Community Subcommittee to present its recommendations, which included a proclamation to apologize for and denounce Norman as a former "sundown" town. The proclamation reading is scheduled for the Jan. 28 city council meeting.
Sundown towns are defined as municipalities that did not allow African-Americans to live, work or be in the city after dark.
