A petition that would have forced a public vote on the Norman City Council's decision to change a tax increment financing plan was ruled invalid Monday by a Cleveland County district judge.
After listening to 45 minutes of legal arguments, District Judge Jeff Virgin decided the petition could not go forward because the gist was insufficient and did not explain to people the purpose of the document.
A gist is a simple statement of the proposition for voters to read. Further, the gist must provide a legally sufficient explanation so that the voters who are asked to sign the petition can properly understand the issue. The gist must be 200 words or less, according to state law.
In addition, the purpose of a petition's gist is to prevent signers from being deceived and mitigate against corruption, but Virgin said he did not believe there was "any intent to defraud or deceive" signers.
In this instance, petition organizer Stephen Ellis used 12 words as the gist for the TIF petition. It read, "Referendum on the 2019 UNP tax increment finance district program plan amendment." Ellis said he plans to confer with his attorneys before deciding if he will appeal Virgin's ruling.
"I've got the lawyers looking into it, what it would take. We are leaning to that direction," he said. "If it didn't cost money I would do it in a heartbeat, but given that it will cost some money, I want to know if it at least has a chance at success."
Ellis' biggest supporter, his wife, Cynthia Rogers, expressed her regret that the public lost an opportunity to address their government through the democratic process.
"I think it's a shame the onus that they put on ordinary citizens who want to exercise their right to vote," she said. "You have to 'dot every I' and 'cross every t'. It shouldn't be that hard to to figure out how to get a referendum. It's a travesty."
Cara Rodriguez, one of four attorneys representing a group of former Norman mayors who filed the lawsuit protesting the petition, told the judge the gist did not meet strict compliance with state law.
"I don't know how signatories would understand what this means," she said, referring to the petition's gist.
The four former mayors are Lynne Miller, Robert Thompson, Bill Nations and Dick Reynolds.
However, a court filing by Ellis' attorneys states, "The gist clearly and explicitly explains the target of the referendum -- a referendum that has been widely discussed in the community." Ellis' lead attorney, A.J. Ferate, said the predominant requirements for a gist is to avoid fraud and deception of voters.
Sean Rieger, an attorney for the former mayors, said the judge's ruling should allow Norman officials to move forward with their original TIF plans, balance the city budget and finish two Norman Forward projects that are tied to the TIF controversy.
The TIF, created in 2006 by the city council, is funded by 60% of the new sales tax revenue from the stores located within its boundaries and 50% of the property tax growth in the same area. The money has been used to build Legacy Park, improve city infrastructure in the TIF boundaries, construction of a nearby overpass and create additional economic development.
The TIF boundaries are generally located from Tecumseh Road to Robinson Avenue and from just west of Interstate 35 to Flood Avenue.
More than a year ago, the council requested options from the city staff on ways to end the 13-year-old TIF because of an anticipated shortfall in Norman's general revenue fund. About $300,000 in sales tax money goes into the TIF fund each month. If payments to the TIF fund end, that money would be diverted back into the city's general fund, which is used to pay monthly bills.
The council approved a 2019-2020 fiscal year budget thinking the TIF sales tax collections would be done by June 30.
City leaders and TIF project developers UNP LLC and University Town Center spent months in negotiations and finally reached an agreement to reduce the scope and cost of the remaining TIF projects.
The council's Nov. 26 amended agreement reduced remaining TIF allocations from $25 million to $17 and spared the city its $5 million shortfall for the current and next fiscal years. The city would then collect sales tax revenue in the TIF and deposit it into the general and capital funds. The agreement drew the ire of some Norman residents and created the push for the petition.
If Ellis does not file an appeal within the 60-day period, the council's TIF agreement with the developers will stand and the city will allocate the TIF funds back to the city coffers.
"We have to stay the course until we are through the entire legal process, including the appeal," Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said.
